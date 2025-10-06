Advanceabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
GALLERY: Midnight Yell vs. Mississippi State

On Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, Texas A&M students return to Kyle Field for Midnight Yell ahead of their game against Mississippi State. In anticipation of the “Operation Blackout” game, the yell leaders wear black under their usual overalls to lead the crowd through a series of yells.
Anna Haley, Photographer
October 6, 2025

  • Yell leaders duel at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Reveille X at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Junior yell leader Luke Rollins yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A sign language interpreter translates yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Luke Widener yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A member of the Corps of Cadets yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A man in a fox mask during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • The yell leaders during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A member of the Corps of Cadets dresses as Batman at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Members of the Corps of Cadets do push-ups during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Heath Flanagan yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Junior yell leader Luke Rollins yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

  • The yell leaders during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • The 12th Man saws em off during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Members of the Corps of Cadets yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A member of the Corps of Cadets yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife yells at Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley
