Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo

GALLERY: Northgate Small Area Plan Public Meeting

Residents of College Station gather at The College Station City Hall on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025. The citizens meet to discuss future plans for the Northgate area.
Jacquelyn Burns and Armani Jones
January 28, 2025

  • College Station residents talk about plans at The College Station Northgate Small Area Plan Public meeting on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/ The Battalion)

    Photo by JACQUELYN BURNS
    '

  • College Station resident talks to group at Northgate Small Area Plan public meeting on Tueday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • College Station residents talk about plans at The College Station Northgate Small Area Plan Public meeting on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/ The Battalion)

    Photo by JACQUELYN BURNS
    '

  • College Station residents talk about plans at The College Station Northgate Small Area Plan Public meeting on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/ The Battalion)

    Photo by JACQUELYN BURNS
    '

  • College Station resident points at map at Northgate Small Area Plan public meeting on Tueday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • College Station residents talk about plans at The College Station Northgate Small Area Plan Public meeting on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/ The Battalion)

    Photo by JACQUELYN BURNS
    '

  • College Station resident points at map at Northgate Small Area Plan public meeting on Tueday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • College Station residents talk about plans at The College Station Northgate Small Area Plan Public meeting on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/ The Battalion)

    Photo by JACQUELYN BURNS
    '

  • College Station resident takes notes at Northgate Small Area Plan public meeting on Tueday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • College Station resident points at map at Northgate Small Area Plan public meeting on Tueday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • College Station residents talks about planning at Northgate Small Area Plan public meeting on Tueday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • College Station resident points at map at Northgate Small Area Plan public meeting on Tueday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Armani Jones/The Battalion)

    Photo by Armani Jones
    '

  • The City of College Station holds The College Station Northgate Small Area Plan Public meeting on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/ The Battalion)

    Photo by JACQUELYN BURNS
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$410
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Studnet Bonfire 8
GALLERY: Student Bonfire 2025
Cwis9725
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Kentucky
Wten Tcu Crop (11 Of 25)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. TCU
Mbbattexas Swannc 11
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Texas
Lgcl0684
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. LSU
Wtenpvamu Crop (17 Of 23)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Prairie View A&M
More in Photo Galleries
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 6
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) and Texas A&amp;M forward Pharrel Payne (21) after the first half of Texas A&amp;M's game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Alabama
Texas A&amp;M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Basketball vs. Texas
Texas A&amp;M guard Taliyah Parker (21) gets wrapped up between Tennessee forward Zee Spearman (11) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee
Texas A&amp;M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) waves while entering the dugout during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
2024 In Photos
Texas A&amp;M defensive back BJ Mayes (20) breaks up a pass intended for USC tight end Walker Lyons (85) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. USC (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl)
Donate to The Battalion
$410
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal