GALLERY: Reveille IX Funeral Service
After the passing of Reveille IX due to Pneumonia complications on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, a funeral service was held in two parts. The first, taking place on Simpson Drill Field, was open to the public, hosting the majority of the Corps of Cadets in addition to numerous students, faculty, and other onlookers.
October 10, 2025
Event speakers and seniors Rachel Rosser and Logan Stringer speak with each other before the start of funeral ceremony for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Members of the Corps of Cadets stand at attention during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
A member of the Corps of Cadets holds traffic to allow for the procession to pass during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Senior Industrial Distribution major Logan Stringer addresses the crowd while Reveille X looks on during the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)
Reveille IX’s casket sits on Simpson Drill Field during the funeral ceremony on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Members of the Corps of Cadets bow their heads for a prayer during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Members of the Corps of Cadets stand at attention during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Reveille IX’s casket sits on Simpson Drill Field during the funeral ceremony on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Senior Multidisciplinary Engineering major E-2 CO Rachel Rosser looks to the crowd during the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)
Dr. Lori Teller, Reveille IX’s vet, shares a poem with the crowd at the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)
Corps of Cadets Company E-2 stands at attention during the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)
Spectators and the Corps of Cadets watch the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)
A wreath of flowers sits beside the gravesite of Reveille IX in front of Kyle Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)
Pallbearers bring the casket to the ceremony during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Cadets pass out memorial fliers during the Reveille IX funeral service IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
A spectator videos the ceremony during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Another Rough Collie sits outside during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Ellie Greenbaum, associate director of the Stevenson center gives a speech during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
A crowd of onlookers observes as the band plays The Spirit of Aggieland during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
The casket lays still during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
The Corps of Cadets stands at attention during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
A woman holds a photo of Reveille I during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
A naval officer holds a memorial flier as he stands at attention during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
A mourner holds a memorial flier during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
The pallbearers carry the casket during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
The pallbearers head towards the MSC after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Cadets guard the perimeter around the casket as it is transported after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Reveille X enters the MSC during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Cadets enter the MSC following the procession after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
A student takes the flowers to be laid outside the grave after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
