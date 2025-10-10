The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html

GALLERY: Reveille IX Funeral Service

After the passing of Reveille IX due to Pneumonia complications on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, a funeral service was held in two parts. The first, taking place on Simpson Drill Field, was open to the public, hosting the majority of the Corps of Cadets in addition to numerous students, faculty, and other onlookers.
Abdurahman Azeez, Jackson Stanley, and David Moran
October 10, 2025

  • Event speakers and seniors Rachel Rosser and Logan Stringer speak with each other before the start of funeral ceremony for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • Members of the Corps of Cadets stand at attention during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • A member of the Corps of Cadets holds traffic to allow for the procession to pass during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • Senior Industrial Distribution major Logan Stringer addresses the crowd while Reveille X looks on during the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran/The Battalion

  • Reveille IX’s casket sits on Simpson Drill Field during the funeral ceremony on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • Members of the Corps of Cadets bow their heads for a prayer during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • Members of the Corps of Cadets stand at attention during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • Reveille IX’s casket sits on Simpson Drill Field during the funeral ceremony on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • Senior Multidisciplinary Engineering major E-2 CO Rachel Rosser looks to the crowd during the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran/The Battalion

  • Dr. Lori Teller, Reveille IX’s vet, shares a poem with the crowd at the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran/The Battalion

  • Corps of Cadets Company E-2 stands at attention during the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran/The Battalion

  • Spectators and the Corps of Cadets watch the Reveille IX funeral service at Simpson Drill Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran/The Battalion

  • A wreath of flowers sits beside the gravesite of Reveille IX in front of Kyle Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (David Moran/The Battalion)

    Photo by David Moran/The Battalion

  • Pallbearers bring the casket to the ceremony during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Cadets pass out memorial fliers during the Reveille IX funeral service IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A spectator videos the ceremony during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Another Rough Collie sits outside during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Ellie Greenbaum, associate director of the Stevenson center gives a speech during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A crowd of onlookers observes as the band plays The Spirit of Aggieland during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • The casket lays still during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • The Corps of Cadets stands at attention during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A woman holds a photo of Reveille I during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A naval officer holds a memorial flier as he stands at attention during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A mourner holds a memorial flier during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • The pallbearers carry the casket during the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct 10, 2025. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)

    Photo by Abdurahman Azeez

  • The pallbearers head towards the MSC after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Cadets guard the perimeter around the casket as it is transported after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Reveille X enters the MSC during the Reveille IX funeral service on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Cadets enter the MSC following the procession after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • A student takes the flowers to be laid outside the grave after the funeral for Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Midnight yell
GALLERY: Midnight Yell, Florida
598a4550
GALLERY: Baseball vs. TCU
Adri3036
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Kentucky
6f8a9959
GALLERY: Midnight Yell vs. Mississippi State
Missstatecrop (5 of 31)
GALLERY: Football vs. Mississippi State
Soccer vs texas
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Texas
More in Photo Galleries
20250926 tamuvsvanderbilt carrascos 2
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Vanderbilt
598a3229
GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn
Rocios vollvs.missouri 18
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Missouri
20250922 fightforacademicfreedomprotest carrascos 11
GALLERY: Fight for Academic Freedom Protest
Imgl7308
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Southeastern Louisiana
cd 9016 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Equestrian Maroon and White Scrimmage
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal