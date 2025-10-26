The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Soccer vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M was defeated 3-0 on senior night in their final home game of the 2025 season at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. The Aggies ended the regular season with a record of 5-7-5.
Rocio Salgado, Photographer
October 26, 2025

  • Texas A&M seniors Eloise Descheneaux (19), Bella Yakel (4) and graduate student Leah Pirro (26) react to a “senior night” video before Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble (7) and Kentucky defender Grace Hoytink (32) fight for a ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Bella James (3) heads the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Holly Storer (21) clears the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M supporters wait in the kids “high five” line before Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Holly Storer (21) competes for the ball with Kentucky midfielder Thalia Morisi (8) during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Savannah Hutchins (25) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M supporters make noise before a corner kick during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Bella Yakel (4) places the ball on the ground before a corner kick during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Bella Yakel (4) wins a header during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Hattie Patterson (14) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark (10) kicks the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) reacts after falling during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Hayden Wilson (27) kicks the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Holly Storer (21) crosses the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M goalkeeper Maysen Veronda (15) punts the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Wildcats react after scoring a goal during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Riley Crooks (11) shields her eyes from the sun before a throw in during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble (7) fights for the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Savannah Hutchins (25) pulls the defender’s jersey during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Savannah Hutchins (25) kicks the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
