GALLERY: Softball vs. Arkansas

The Texas A&M softball team took on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025, falling 7-5 in Game 1. The Aggies will return to the Davis Diamond against the Razorbacks on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) swings and strikes against Arkansas Softball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Arkansas pitcher Payton Burnham (12) focuses in on the pitch as Texas A&M Softball claim first and third base during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Arkansas infielder Emma McDowell is met with celebration from her team after hitting a homerun during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley darts towards first base after hitting the ball left field during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) high fives her teammates at the end of an inning during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Arkansas infielder Ella McDowell in shock at the sheer speed of the ball flying into home plate during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Women’s Softball Saw’s Off Varsity’s Horns for the Aggie War Hymn during the opening of Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
