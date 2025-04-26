Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion

GALLERY: Softball vs. Arkansas

The Texas A&M softball team took on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025, falling 7-5 in Game 1. The Aggies will return to the Davis Diamond against the Razorbacks on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Rocio Salgado and Steve Carrasco IV
April 26, 2025

  • Fans watch the fireworks after the end of Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) swings and strikes against Arkansas Softball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Arkansas pitcher Payton Burnham (12) focuses in on the pitch as Texas A&M Softball claim first and third base during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • A young aggie waves her bubble gun in ‘pawsitively the best’ way for the camera during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Arkansas infielder Atalyia Rijo (26) slams the ball towards right center field during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) reacts after a catch during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Arkansas infielder Emma McDowell is met with celebration from her team after hitting a homerun during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The Aggies huddle before Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • A young 12th man proudly waves his banner during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley darts towards first base after hitting the ball left field during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) high fives her teammates at the end of an inning during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Arkansas infielder Ella McDowell in shock at the sheer speed of the ball flying into home plate during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Arkansas outfielder Ramsey Walker (16) smiles to her teammates as she warms up during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) and infielder Mac Barbara react during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) dives to catch a ball deep outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) sets up her pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) catches the ball. during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M Women’s Softball Saw’s Off Varsity’s Horns for the Aggie War Hymn during the opening of Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) gains her first stirke while batting during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Grace Sparks (32) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Razorbacks react after a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/TheBattalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Baseballtexascrop (20 of 46)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas
04 22 2025 charlie kirk batt sized 14
GALLERY: Charlie Kirk, Dean Withers, and Parker
Dsc 2941
GALLERY: Muster Preview
Muster 2025
GALLERY: Aggie Muster, 2025
Fb spring 2025 game (25 of 27)
GALLERY: Texas A&M 2025 Maroon & White Spring Football Game
Wten georgia crop 27
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, SEC Champions
More in Photo Galleries
Mgolf crop 5
GALLERY: Men's Golf Aggie Invitational
Bsb south carolina crop 3
GALLERY: Baseball vs. South Carolina
Hands off! protest
GALLERY: "Hands Off!" Protest
Chilifest crop 22
GALLERY: Chilifest 2025
Arma0631 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Baseball vs. UIW
03 30 2025 batt sized2 18
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Kentucky
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal