Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

GALLERY: Softball vs. LMU

The Texas A&M softball team took on the LMU Lions at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025, defeating them 12-0. The Aggies will return to the Davis Diamond against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Rocio Salgado, Photographer
March 30, 2025

  • The Aggies sing the War Hymn after Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell (1) throws her bat as she runs to first base during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell (1) slides onto first base during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies run to the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) runs past third base during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react to Texas A&M outfielder Hailey Golden (9) reaching first base during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder KK Dement (16) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder KK Dement (16) steps on first base during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) reacts after hitting a home run during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) tosses the ball in the air during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) puts on a cowboy hat after hitting a home run during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M catcher Gracyn Coleman (22) prepares to step onto the plate during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) runs to first base during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) and infielder Mac Barbara (31) meet infielder Amari Harper (13) at home plate after a home run during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Aggie Softball staff hold up chairs during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LMU at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Mten usc crop (14 of 32)
GALLERY: Men's Tennis vs. South Carolina
Lgc 2120 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Texas A&M Football Pro Day 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 24 at 12.30.14 pm
GALLERY: Holi 2025
Arma1724 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
Img 5765
GALLERY: The Big Event 2025
Mbb michigan crop (35 of 37)
GALLERY: March Madness Texas A&M vs. Michigan
More in Photo Galleries
Rocios sbvs.alabama 20
GALLERY: Softball vs. Alabama
2025.3.20 handsoffourstudents carrascos
GALLERY: Hands Off Our Students Protest
Mbb yale crop (16 of 21)
GALLERY: 2025 March Madness Texas A&M vs. Yale
Lgcl2117 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Baseball vs. A&M-Corpus Christi
03 15 2025 batt sized 6
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Alabama
20250313 basketballsec texas harrison10
GALLERY: 2025 Southeastern Conference Men's Basketball Tournament
Donate to The Battalion
$2065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal