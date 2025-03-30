GALLERY: Softball vs. LMU
The Texas A&M softball team took on the LMU Lions at Davis Diamond on Sunday, March 30, 2025, defeating them 12-0. The Aggies will return to the Davis Diamond against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Rocio Salgado, Photographer
March 30, 2025
