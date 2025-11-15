The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: South Carolina Midnight Yell

On Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, Texas A&M students return to Kyle Field for Midnight Yell before the Aggies play the University of South Carolina. After the Aggies returned home with a winning record, fans brought the energy as the Yell Leaders perform yells and members of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry fire twelve shots in honor of Bonfire Remembrance.
November 15, 2025

  • A member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Yell Leaders perform their wildcats during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife recites The Last Corps Trip poem during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • A verse from The Last Corps Trip poem embroidered on senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife’s uniform during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Twelve cannon shots were fired in honor of the twelve fallen Aggies of the 1999 Bonfire Collapse during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • A spectator clasps their hands together during the reading of The Last Corps Trip poem during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins joins the crowd’s chant of “Marcel Reed” during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior Yell Leaders Josh Brewton and Luke Rollins do push-ups during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton tells a fable during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Spectators perform a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Yell Leaders survey the crowd before Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan tackles junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins embraces senior Yell Leader Luke Widener during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Reveille X watches during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan leads the crowd in the Spirit of Aggieland during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Spectators sway to the Aggie War Hymn during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Members of Parsons Mounted Cavalry perform their wildcats during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife smiles at the crowd during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener tells a fable during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Members of Parsons Mounted Cavalry fire a shot during senior Yell Leader Luke Widener’s fable during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan leads the crowd in the Aggie War Hymn during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife does a pass-back during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Members of the Corps of Cadets do push-ups during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Reveille X during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
