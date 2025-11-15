GALLERY: South Carolina Midnight Yell
On Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, Texas A&M students return to Kyle Field for Midnight Yell before the Aggies play the University of South Carolina. After the Aggies returned home with a winning record, fans brought the energy as the Yell Leaders perform yells and members of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry fire twelve shots in honor of Bonfire Remembrance.
November 15, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover