GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Missouri

Texas A&M defeated Missouri 3-1 for their first SEC match of the season. The Aggies look to continue their winning streak at home against Vanderbilt on Friday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Reed Arena.
Rocio Salgado
September 25, 2025

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) sits on the bench during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies and the Tigers huddle up during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after a point during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) throws the ball in the air during a serve during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defensive specialist Addi Applegate (2) serves the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) and setter Maddie Waak (16) block the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Texas A&M student section reacts during a set point during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Texas A&M bench reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies wait for a Missouri serve during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M libero Ava Underwood (12) and outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) prepare to pass the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after a point during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defensive specialist Addi Applegate (2) gets up after hitting the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after a point during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M liber Ava Underwood (12) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M liber Ava Underwood (12) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M liber Ava Underwood (12) reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after a point during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Visiting fans react during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M liber Tatum Thomas (3) reacts while running back to the baseline before serving the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defensive specialist Addi Applegate (2) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) hits the game-winning kill during Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react to winning the game after Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies pose for a photo after Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react to visiting fans after Texas A&M’s game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
$4688
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

