The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Northwestern State

Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated the Northwestern State Lady Demons 75-54 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17. Jada Malone had a strong performance, going 10 for 13 field goals for 24 points with three blocks and four steals. The Aggies travel to the Bahamas next to take on the Villanova Wildcats in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m.
Rocio Salgado
November 17, 2024

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) dives for a loose ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) defends Northwestern State guard Mya Blake (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) contests a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) rebounds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) dives for a loose ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) contest a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) prepares to shoot the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) rebounds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) takes a free-throw during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

