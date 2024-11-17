GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Northwestern State
Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated the Northwestern State Lady Demons 75-54 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17. Jada Malone had a strong performance, going 10 for 13 field goals for 24 points with three blocks and four steals. The Aggies travel to the Bahamas next to take on the Villanova Wildcats in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m.
November 17, 2024
