Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M general advertising promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M general advertising promo
Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M general advertising promo

GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. San Diego

The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team bested the San Diego Toreros 6-1 at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. The Aggies return to Mitchell Tennis Center to face Sam Houston this Sunday, February 2nd.
Adriano Espinosa and Jackson Stanley
January 31, 2025

  • Tennis balls in a cart during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • A spectator salutes the flag during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • The San Diego team chants before Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Associate head Coach James Wilson speaks to players during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres and Junior Daria Smetannikov react after winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana and Sophomore Lucianna Perez during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana and Sophomore Lucianna Perez react to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov reacts to a lost point during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a winning set during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana bats at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Assistant Coach Tommy Mylnikov during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Nicole Khirin serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana and Associate Head Coach James Wilson react to a won set during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Nicole Khirin and Sophomore Lucianna Perez embrace during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • The Banana Man and Texas A&M fans “Saw Varsity’s Horns Off” after Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez cheers on Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov prepares to hit the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov reacts to losing a set during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov prepares to hit the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • A player prepares for a serve during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Senior Mary Stoiana hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez walks off the court during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts after scoring a point during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Freshman Lexington Reed hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M players shake hands with San Diego players after a game during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres watches the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Junior Nicole Khirin during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against San Diego at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$560
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Home Turf podcast logo
Home Turf Podcast - Episode 83: Back from hiatus, discussing the palpable Buzz around A&M men's hoops
Mensbballvsoklahoma (2 Of 22)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Oklahoma
Img 1733 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Northgate Small Area Plan Public Meeting
Studnet Bonfire 8
GALLERY: Student Bonfire 2025
Cwis9725
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Kentucky
Wten Tcu Crop (11 Of 25)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. TCU
More in Photo Galleries
Mbbattexas Swannc 11
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Texas
Lgcl0684
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. LSU
Wtenpvamu Crop (17 Of 23)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Prairie View A&M
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 6
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) and Texas A&amp;M forward Pharrel Payne (21) after the first half of Texas A&amp;M's game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Alabama
Texas A&amp;M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Basketball vs. Texas
About the Contributors
Adriano Espinosa
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an industrial distribution engineering major, an upcoming ENGRMBA student in Mays, and a photographer from the Houston area. He enjoys all things life, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
Jackson Stanley
Jackson Stanley, Photographer
Jackson is an engineering major from Grapevine, TX. Jackson is serving his first semester as a Battalion photographer. Before attending Texas A&M, Jackson was a self taught fine art and automotive photographer working freelance and for Gidden's Gallery in Grapevine, TX. He is expected to graduate Spring of 2028.
Donate to The Battalion
$560
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal