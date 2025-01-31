GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. San Diego
The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team bested the San Diego Toreros 6-1 at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. The Aggies return to Mitchell Tennis Center to face Sam Houston this Sunday, February 2nd.
January 31, 2025
0
About the Contributors
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an industrial distribution engineering major, an upcoming ENGRMBA student in Mays, and a photographer from the Houston area. He enjoys all things life, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
Jackson Stanley, Photographer
Jackson is an engineering major from Grapevine, TX. Jackson is serving his first semester as a Battalion photographer. Before attending Texas A&M, Jackson was a self taught fine art and automotive photographer working freelance and for Gidden's Gallery in Grapevine, TX. He is expected to graduate Spring of 2028.