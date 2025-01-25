Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. TCU

The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis team swept the Horned Frogs 4-0 at Mitchell Tennis Center, winning doubles and singles matches. Looking ahead, the Aggies host San Diego on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
Adriano Espinosa and Rocio Salgado
January 25, 2025

  • Junior Nicole Khirin stares down the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles and Junior Nicole Khirin high-five during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Senior Mary Stoiana during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres prepares to swing at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles and Junior Nicole Khirin during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres and Senior Mary Stoiana embrace after winning a doubles match during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres and Senior Mary Stoiana embrace after winning a doubles match during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Daria Smetannikov swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Nicole Khirin and Junior Jeanette Mireles react after winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres lunges for the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Daria Smetannikov bats the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles reacts during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres prepares to strike the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis team pose with tickets to the ITA Indoor Invitational after Texas A&M’s win against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres shakes hands after winning a match during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Mia Kupres and Senior Mary Stoiana with tickets to the ITA Indoor Invitational after Texas A&M’s win against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
  • Junior Lizanne Boyer and Junior Avery Esquivel pose for a picture during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • The Aggies react after a match finishes during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez looks at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Freshman Lexington Reed reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Texas A&M students pose for a picture during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Freshman Lexington Reed hits a forehand during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits a forehand during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Freshman Lexington Reed hits a forehand during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits a forehand during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Senior Mary Stoiana watches the single’s matches from the stands during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles reacts after a point during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
  • Junior Jeanette Mireles serves the ball during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
About the Contributor
Adriano Espinosa
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an Industrial Distribution Engineering major and a photographer in The Battalion from the Houston area. He enjoys all things live, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
