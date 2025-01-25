GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. TCU
The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis team swept the Horned Frogs 4-0 at Mitchell Tennis Center, winning doubles and singles matches. Looking ahead, the Aggies host San Diego on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
January 25, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$360
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an Industrial Distribution Engineering major and a photographer in The Battalion from the Houston area. He enjoys all things live, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.