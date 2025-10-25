The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk

GALLERY: Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival

The inaugural Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival was held in downtown Bryan on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 and Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, featuring artists like Kaitlin Butts and the Tejas Brothers.
Rocio Salgado, Photographer
October 25, 2025

  • Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • A man holds up a beer and points to the stage during the Tejas Brothers performance in the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Tejas Brothers perform during the Bryan Texas Songwiter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Tejas Brothers drumkit during their performance in the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Audience members dance during the Tejas Brothers performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Audience members watch the Tejas Brothers performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Tejas Brothers perform during the Bryan Texas Songwiter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Tejas Brothers perform during the Bryan Texas Songwiter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Dave Perez of the Tejas Brothers dances and poses for a photo during their performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Audience members dance during the Tejas Brothers performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Julianna Rankin performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Julianna Rankin performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Band of Heathens performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Gordi Quist of The Band of Heathens plays electirc guitar during their performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Audience members watch The Band of Heathens’ performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Band of Heathens performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • A member of the audience records The Band of Heathens’ performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Kaitlin Butts and her band perform during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Kaitlin Butts performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Kaitlin Butts performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Kaitlin Butts’ fiddle player Lane Hawkins performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Kaitlin Butts and her band perform during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Kaitlin Butts performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Kaitlin Butts and her band perform during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Photo Galleries
9s4a9115
GALLERY: Fall 2025 Brazos County Fair & Rodeo
Adri0195
GALLERY: Football vs. Arkansas
Lgc 0083b
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Oklahoma
Imgl7400
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Missouri
Imgl3712 2
GALLERY: Football vs. Florida
Midnight yell
GALLERY: Midnight Yell, Florida
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal