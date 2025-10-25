GALLERY: Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival
The inaugural Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival was held in downtown Bryan on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025 and Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, featuring artists like Kaitlin Butts and the Tejas Brothers.
October 25, 2025
Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Nico Rey and his band perform at the first Bryan Songwriter Music Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
A man holds up a beer and points to the stage during the Tejas Brothers performance in the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
The Tejas Brothers perform during the Bryan Texas Songwiter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
The Tejas Brothers drumkit during their performance in the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Audience members dance during the Tejas Brothers performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Audience members watch the Tejas Brothers performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
The Tejas Brothers perform during the Bryan Texas Songwiter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
The Tejas Brothers perform during the Bryan Texas Songwiter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Dave Perez of the Tejas Brothers dances and poses for a photo during their performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Audience members dance during the Tejas Brothers performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Julianna Rankin performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Julianna Rankin performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
The Band of Heathens performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Gordi Quist of The Band of Heathens plays electirc guitar during their performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Audience members watch The Band of Heathens’ performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
The Band of Heathens performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
A member of the audience records The Band of Heathens’ performance during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Kaitlin Butts and her band perform during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Kaitlin Butts performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Kaitlin Butts performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Kaitlin Butts’ fiddle player Lane Hawkins performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Kaitlin Butts and her band perform during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Kaitlin Butts performs during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
Kaitlin Butts and her band perform during the Bryan Texas Songwriter Festival at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
