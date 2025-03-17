Balancing the stakes with bird flu

Bird flu, or H5N1, is a highly infectious avian disease currently spreading through animal groups with cases in wild birds, poultry and more recently in dairy cattle, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since March 25, 2024, infected cattle have been reported in 16 states with 972 dairy herds affected, and 69 human cases have been identified, including one in Texas.

Earlier this month, state officials issued a bird flu warning as the virus spread near Brazos County, following outbreaks in Harris and Galveston counties. While Brazos County has not reported cases, experts warn that its large bird population and proximity to affected areas heighten the risk.

In the U.S., 12,064 wild birds and 162 million poultry have tested positive for H5N1 since 2022. While most human cases are linked to direct contact with infected animals, some sporadic infections have been reported, according to the CDC.

A child in California presumptively tested positive for H5N1 after showing fever and conjunctivitis, but fully recovered without hospitalization, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health news release on Jan. 10. A Canadian teen recovered after being hospitalized for severe H5N1 bird flu, requiring a ventilator, with the infection’s source remaining unknown. The first bird flu death in the U.S. was confirmed in Louisiana, involving an elderly man in close contact with an infected backyard flock, according to the AP.

Rebecca Fischer, an associate professor at Texas A&M’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, noted the H5N1 outbreak has presented mild symptoms for humans so far.

“Historically, avian influenza does occasionally transmit to humans,” Fischer said. “Symptoms can vary from mild to severe, but we’re seeing mild illness in the primary outbreak. Conjunctivitis is a hallmark feature due to the virus attaching to specific receptors. Currently, the long-term impacts on the human body remain unclear, as we have not cracked that data.”

The transmission of H5N1 from birds to dairy cattle and its symptoms raises concerns, Fischer said. Infected cows are unable to produce milk and are lethargic, and the mode of transmission from cows to humans is unknown.

“Epidemiology and public health officials are monitoring the situation so that the risk remains low,” Fischer said. “The good news is that we are not seeing person-to-person spread with H5N1, which is unlike the seasonal flu that transmits easily.”

H5N1 bird flu was first identified in southern China in 1996 and spread to Hong Kong by 1997, causing large poultry outbreaks and 18 human cases, according to the CDC. Despite swift containment efforts, the virus spread across Asia, Europe, and Africa throughout the 2000s. Since 2003, the World Health Organization has reported over 890 human cases in 23 countries, with the virus first appearing in the U.S. in 2014 during a major outbreak linked to wild birds, according to the CDC.

David Anderson, a professor and extension economist for livestock and food product marketing, explained that as the virus continues to affect farms across the U.S., the economic consequences will continue to ripple through the agricultural sector.

“HPAI is pretty deadly on birds so the policy response is to euthanize all the birds in the facility from spreading to other wild birds that are going to spread it on further to other production,” Anderson said. “We get this extreme volatility in egg prices because we have a big outbreak, we lose a bunch of chickens, lose a bunch of egg production, so we drive prices higher.”

For consumers like bakeries, restaurants and the average person buying eggs, the prices will be increasing as more birds are culled and the demand for eggs remains the same. The consequences of bird flu on farms are significant, triggering a major disruption that leaves farmers struggling to recover, according to Anderson.

“It’s like old heavyweight boxing,” Anderson said. “Somebody gets knocked out and so we can think of HPAI being a real knockout on some farms and it takes a while to recover.”

Officials can empower the public to take action to curb the spread of bird flu, Angela Clendenin said. As an instructional associate professor at A&M’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Clendenin said being transparent about updated information is key to public trust.

“Texas is very independent so if we can educate the public ahead of time and improve the information as situations evolve through greater transparency, we have a more informed society who’s capable of taking care of themselves,” Clendenin said.

To reduce infection risk, pet owners should avoid wild birds or contaminated areas, and those working with animals must properly wear personal protective equipment, or PPE, such as gloves and masks, according to the CDC.

The risk to household pets is relatively low unless they are exposed to infected areas with H5N1, Fischer said.

“Veterinarians mostly encounter avian influenza in domestic animals on farms, such as barn cats and dogs, though some backyard poultry have also tested positive for H5N1,” Fischer said. “It has also been observed in rodents and other wild animals. For household pets, the risk remains low unless they are exposed to contaminated areas.”

As flu season approaches, concern increases due to the nature of flu mixing, a process in which different strains of the influenza virus merge to form new variants, according to the CDC. Fischer and other healthcare experts have historically recommended the seasonal flu vaccine to prevent infection and the spread of the virus.

Those concerned about exposure to bird flu should seek guidance from their local health department, Fischer said.

“In Bryan-College Station, the Brazos County Health District will handle these cases, providing information on testing, treatment, symptoms, and guidance on at-risk contacts in health settings or households,” Fischer said.

To track ongoing updates on bird flu cases, visit the CDC’s H5N1 Bird Flu Current Situation. For more information on local agricultural and health-related concerns, contact the Brazos County AgriLife Extension office here.