Charlie Kirk hosts ‘Prove Me Wrong’ table at Rudder Plaza

The conservative activist set up for a public tabling event that drew attention from across the political spectrum
Jordan Fox, Senior News Reporter
April 23, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Charlie Kirk throws hats into the crowd during Charlie Kirk’s table debate as part of the American Comeback tourin Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

As part of his national The American Comeback Tour, conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk visited Texas A&M on Monday, April 22, hosting a “Prove Me Wrong” tabling event prior to his Rudder Auditorium appearance. The event took place from noon to 3 p.m. in Rudder Plaza and attracted a crowd of several hundred students throughout the afternoon.

Part of a national campus outreach initiative, the “Prove Me Wrong” table encourages students to debate a specific statement or issue with Kirk and his team. Tuesday’s event centered on themes of conservatism as students gathered around to watch, question or challenge the activist.

Kirk said his goal was threefold: “Well, firstly, to inspire the conservatives on campus that you guys aren’t alone and that there’s a lot of you that share this opinion. No. 2, to see where we agree or disagree, and then third, just to find out who’s right. Because speech will get you towards some approximation of truth.”

Students stopped by the table to listen, ask questions and at times challenge the perspectives being presented. Some actively engaged in debate, while others observed or recorded parts of the event.

04 22 2025 charlie kirk batt sized 14
Charlie Kirk speaks to students during table debate in Rudder Plaza on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

Members of Turning Point USA — including contributor Topher Townsend — stood by to administrate the event. He spoke about his background and how it shaped his views.

“Well, my goal here is to be a representation of American exceptionalism, right?” Townsend said. “I grew up in Mississippi, not much there. We didn’t have many resources, you know, given our history and racial tension, but I’ve been able to build a life for my family that I think shows the greatness of capitalism. The greatness of personal responsibility, accountability, conservatism that we all hold, you know, a lot of people here hold near and dear in their hearts.”

He also shared his perspective on political identity and the challenges he believes conservative Black Americans face.

“There are a lot of people who are afraid to speak about or openly profess their conservatism because of fear of isolation or being marginalized, especially Black people. Although we’re conservative, we vote liberal. And if you don’t vote for the Democrat party, like LBJ has commanded that we would, then people will start to treat you differently and start to call you all kinds of derogatory terms. And I’ve been a witness and a victim of that for many, many years, but it hasn’t stopped me from doing what I do. And so I’m going to continue to encourage everybody else.”

The event remained open to all students and passersby during the three-hour window. Kirk said his goal was not only to support like-minded students but to persuade those who disagree.

