On-campus screening of Israeli-Palestinian documentary cancelled

A scheduled screening of “No Other Land,” a documentary made by an Israeli-Palestinian collective that recently won an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film, was cancelled at the department of Performance and Visual Studies.

The screening was scheduled for April 23 at the Geren Auditorium in the Architecture Building. A panel discussion of Texas A&M faculty was to follow the film, which focuses on a Palestinian community in the West Bank. It’s unclear exactly why the showing was canceled.

“The College of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts is supportive of the film showing,” A statement from the College of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts reads. “We expect that its showing at Premiere Cinemas will provide the opportunity for many people beyond the campus community to see it.”

The Israeli-Palestinian documentary’s cancellation follows similar trends across the country, from Miami’s South Beach to Fort Lee in New Jersey. The reasons range from claims of antisemitism to death threats from right-wing activists, according to Haaretz, an Israeli news organization.

The Queen’s Film Society has organized a screening of the film in response to the cancellation, with a discount for students. The film will be screened at Premiere Cinema at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 22.