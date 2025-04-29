Mastss
Secretaries Rollins, Kennedy to visit A&M on Trump’s 100th day in office

The top officials will tour research facilities
J. M. Wise, News Editor
April 29, 2025
Brooke Rollins speaks in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump nominated her for agriculture secretary on Nov. 23, 2024. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr/1.0 PDM)

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins ‘94 and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will visit Texas A&M’s campus tomorrow, Tuesday, April 29, to discuss food security. The visit coincides with President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

Rollins will first visit the Texas A&M Beef Center at 8:30 a.m. to provide an update on the New World Screwworm, a parasite that infects livestock and wildlife. The duo will visit the Norman E. Borlaug Building and receive a briefing on the Ground Nutrition Challenge at the Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture before touring the AgriLife Phenotyping Greenhouse and holding a media availability at 11 a.m. 

Afterward, the cabinet secretaries will visit Sawyer Farms in Hillsboro. 

Rollins graduated from A&M in 1994 as the first woman student body president. She later spoke at Muster before joining Trump’s cabinet. 

