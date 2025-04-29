Secretaries Rollins, Kennedy to visit A&M on Trump’s 100th day in office

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins ‘94 and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will visit Texas A&M’s campus tomorrow, Tuesday, April 29, to discuss food security. The visit coincides with President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

Rollins will first visit the Texas A&M Beef Center at 8:30 a.m. to provide an update on the New World Screwworm, a parasite that infects livestock and wildlife. The duo will visit the Norman E. Borlaug Building and receive a briefing on the Ground Nutrition Challenge at the Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture before touring the AgriLife Phenotyping Greenhouse and holding a media availability at 11 a.m.

Afterward, the cabinet secretaries will visit Sawyer Farms in Hillsboro.

Rollins graduated from A&M in 1994 as the first woman student body president. She later spoke at Muster before joining Trump’s cabinet.