New online ticket pull guidelines released

An email from the Office of the President distributed Wednesday afternoon announced the new online ticket pull guidelines for Fall 2025.

Texas A&M’s ticket pull will be completely online following the ticket pull that saw community backlash and multiple student hospitalizations before the Texas football game.

“As we shift to a modern ticket distribution approach that prioritizes safety and aligns with our peers, we are confident these changes will return a focus on student tickets being used by their intended recipients, our students, so that they can enjoy incredible Aggie sporting events with fellow Ags,” President Mark A. Welsh III said in the email. “These changes will allow our most senior students to benefit from their years with the university and pull earlier than their more junior counterparts, knowing that they, too, will have that seniority as they progress in their studies.”

Groups will be limited to pulling 10 tickets at a time and allocated by the student in the group with the lowest classification. Corps of Cadets tickets will be assigned to the Corps seating block to allow units to pull together.

Student sports passes can no longer transfer student passes to a guest ticket, and student tickets can’t be transferred to non-students. The suggested ticket pull schedule was outlined in the email as well.

Twelve days before each game, graduate students and seniors will submit their ticket request. After 11:59 p.m., tickets will be assigned at random with the best available seats according to each students’ preferred decks.

Any graduate students or seniors who miss the 11:59 p.m. window on Monday will be assigned the next day with the juniors. Students will receive a confirmation email that their request has been submitted, and seat locations will be delivered approximately 48 hours before the game time.

Students with a sports pass are guaranteed a ticket until 11:59 p.m. of the freshman ticket pull window. The pull schedule will remain unchanged:

Seniors (90+ hours) and Graduate Students will pull 12 days before the game Juniors (60+ hours) pull 11 days before the game Sophomores (30+ hours) pull 10 days before the game Freshmen (Less than 30 hours) pull nine days before the game

The guidelines were created by a group led by Vicki Dobiyanski ‘03, the associate vice president for student affairs and Student Body President Cade Coppinger.

“Again, I want to thank the small, nimble task force that pulled together thoughtful guidelines for online ticket distribution, and I look forward to a strong end to our spring sports and a great 2025-26 year that will usher in this new ticket distribution approach,” Welsh said in the Wednesday email.

The guidelines will be in effect by the next football season.