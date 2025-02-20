Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Trump’s tariffs, explained

A&M professor weighs in on impact of new trade policies
Emmanuel Daniel, News Reporter
February 20, 2025
Photo by Flickr
President of the United States Donald Trump speaks with supporters at a Make America Great Again campaign rally at International Air Response Hangar at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, AZ.

On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump instituted 25% tariffs on North American neighbors Canada and Mexico while levying a 10% tariff on China, the United States’ largest trading partner by volume and value. On Feb. 10, the White House issued a statement that cited national security as a prerogative for 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, a 15% increase from previous administrations. 

The new tariffs present numerous consequences, namely in the responses and retaliations of affected countries. 

“Prices will go up across the board,” assistant professor of economics Ben Klopack said. “Smaller businesses with lower profit margins … might see a bigger shock.”

Importing more than $450 billion from China annually, consumers are expected to feel the tariffs’ effects immediately. According to a nonpartisan study, economists estimate increased prices will cost Americans an average of $800 more in taxes alone. 

“It would be surprising if none of [the tariffs] were passed onto consumers,” Klopack said. “People will spend more but get less for the same amount of money.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and the Trump administration came to a one-month halt on tariffs after America’s neighbors agreed to demands requiring. strengthened border security and increased anti-fentanyl trafficking measures.  

China has condemned the trade restrictions and vowed to “firmly safeguard its rights and interests.” The Chinese government also implemented a 15% tariff on U.S. energy in retaliation. 

In response to the tariffs, Trudeau retaliated with a proportional 25% tariff on American imports, constituting an eye-popping $106 billion in total value.

Goods such as toilets and refrigerators were also categorized in the list of affected products. The impact of tariffs are expected to be felt both on the national and regional levels, particularly within the manufacturing industries. 

In the wake of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, Klopack said firms may not have the incentive to shore manufacturing back to the U.S.. 

“I would be surprised to see a lot of manufacturing return to the U.S.,” Klopack said. “It depends on … whether the tariffs can meaningfully [eliminate] the difference in production costs between producing abroad and producing at home.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1265
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in News
Opinion writer Benjamin Barnes predicts Gen Z will grow tired of social media.
Chinese AI, social media ban, sparks student concerns over AI’s future
202502 19 Northgatedevelopment Longk 3
Apartment complex project underway where Hurricane Harry’s once stood
Cwis0651
Student government elections arrive
Money Photo 1
A&M’s economic engine: How the university powers Texas
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp speaks to President Mark A. Welsh III during a Board of Regents meeting appointing Welsh as President of Texas A&M University on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M to bring $45 million supercomputer to West Campus
02 18 2025 Cliffe Batt Sized 24
Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle bring open dialogue on Christianity to A&M
More in State & National Politics
Brooke Rollins speaks in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump nominated her for agriculture secretary on Nov. 23, 2024. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr/1.0 PDM)
Brooke Rollins confirmed as agriculture secretary
Opinion columnist&#160;Nathan Varnell discusses Donald Trump's recent rally in Conroe, Texas and its implications on the 2024 race.&#160;
Trump to attempt to end Education Department via executive order
Interim president Mark Welsh III speaks to students, faculty during the State of the University Address sharing the university's new strategy and vision in Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
'They rarely have all the facts': Behind the scenes, conservative influence on Aggieland soars
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
A&M halts research to comply with executive orders, upcoming federal funding freeze
College Station Council Meeting
College Station City Council amends budget, establishes legislative affairs committee
Opening Day 89th Texas Legislature
Moderate Republicans, Democrats elect Burrows as state house speaker
Donate to The Battalion
$1265
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal