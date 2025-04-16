United in memory across time zones

Muster, the beloved, centuries-old tradition, unites Aggies across the world. It is a true mark of the “once an Aggie, always an Aggie” sentiment that binds Texas A&M former students together long after they’ve left College Station, and the nation’s capital is no exception.

Washington, D.C., is home to one of the largest A&M alumni groups in the country, the National Capital Texas A&M Club, otherwise known as D.C. Aggies. The group hosts their own Muster ceremony annually to unify local alumni and remember those who have passed.

When president of the group Mike Youngson ‘87 began volunteering with Muster and D.C. Aggies, he said he wasn’t expecting to be placed in his current role but happily took on the challenge.

He has served as an event coordinator and a mentor for both students and alumni to bring Aggies together far from College Station. Muster in particular is a top priority for Youngson and the thousands of Aggies living in D.C., and he searches for ways to improve the ceremony each year.

“There’s 4,600 Aggies in the D.C. area,” Youngson said. “Some people might be here for a semester, some people might be here forever and everywhere in between. And I think Muster is the one thing that everybody really relates to.”

The club hosts a slew of events for Aggies to connect with one another throughout the year, but Muster is by far the largest. Being in D.C., local alumni and interns have a unique opportunity to honor those who have passed with a tradition that began with Mike Fransted ‘10, his daughter and a wagon.

“There are 80, almost 90, Aggies buried at Arlington [National Cemetery],” Youngson said. “So, the Saturday before Muster, the 19th, we’re going to all show up with big stacks of carnations and broadcast out … placing flowers on the headstones.”

The Aggie Network is alive and well on Capitol Hill, with former students and a revolving door of interns participating in the Texas A&M Policy Internship Program. Muster provides an opportunity for local Aggies to gather, find a sense of community and make connections that can benefit them down the road.

“There’s Aggies [in] many different places,” Youngson said. “The cool thing I like about D.C. is that it’s all about networking.”

Youngson was a first-generation Aggie drawn to A&M with the hope that joining the Corps of Cadets would land him in his dream job of flying jets. Born a U.S. Air Force brat, his goal was to follow in his father’s footsteps, and Youngson said he knew the Corps would be a great way to get his foot in the door. But he didn’t know just how far his Aggie connections would reach.

“When I was a student, I did not really understand what this whole Aggie Network was about,” Youngson said. “[At] my first base, the wing commander — the guy in charge — was an Aggie. So I was like, ‘OK, Aggies are kind of everywhere.’ I come to the Pentagon and I was a notetaker for the chief of staff of the Air Force, [who was] an Aggie.”

Whether it be forming a mentor relationship with an intern or recommending a recent graduate for an open position, D.C. Aggies prioritizes connections. For them, the Aggie Network is for those seeking work and guidance and those looking to fill a position or provide mentorship. Youngson said D.C. alumni working in all different fields are always on the lookout for recent graduates and interns to bring into open positions.

“It’s the networking where I’ll get something from an intern from years ago and they’re like, ‘Hey, I’m now doing whatever, but I remember talking to you at some event for [Public Policy Internship Program] … and I’ve got a buddy or a cousin or somebody who’s going to D.C., can you help them out?’” Youngson said.

D.C. Muster will honor 28 Aggies this year on April 21, but the ceremony is more than just a day of remembrance. It’s an opportunity for Aggies to find community no matter where they are and make connections with each other.