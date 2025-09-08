The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam https tx.ag uhssam

Aggies conquer the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’

Texas A&M wins the Gopher Invitational
Robert Blackburn, Sports Writer
September 8, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Sophomore Aaron Pounds during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

No. 20 Texas A&M men’s golf entered the Gopher Invitational with the opportunity to get its season off to a hot start. After three rounds of successful play, the Aggies stood atop the leaderboard by a whopping seven strokes. 

Before play began on Saturday, Sept. 7, the field appeared heavily competitive. An assortment of 15 schools from a variety of conferences, including the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Big Ten, were poised to make a run at the title.

Hosted by Minnesota, The Gopher Invitational was played at the scenic Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota. The course presented not only a beautiful backdrop but also an intense challenge to the field of competitors. Totalling 7,464 yards in a classical layout, this weekend’s par-71 course played to a difficult standard.

The difficulty of the course was clear immediately, as all 15 teams shot over par in the first round. The Aggies ended in the middle of the pack at seven-over. Junior Aaron Pounds managed to shoot an exceptional 2-under, while all other Aggies finished above-par.

The second round went significantly better for the Maroon and White. Pounds came out of the gates firing, notching birdies on three of the first four holes. The The Woodlands native eventually slowed down, but still finished hitting an impressive four-under. Meanwhile, sophomore Wheaton Ennis finished three-under while freshman Shiv Parmar hit one-under  and each propelled the Fightin’ Farmers to a dominant eight-under after round two.

This put the Aggies atop the board going into round three, with prime position to compete for the championship trophy.

The Maroon and White started slow in the final round. Pounds bogeyed holes seven and eight, but recovered with an incredible birdie on the over 600-yard par-five hole nine. Luckily for A&M after the turn, Pounds’ swing caught fire. 

Four-straight birdies starting on the eleventh hole put the junior in prime position for the individual title. However, an unfortunate bogey on hole 17 led to him sharing the spoils with South Carolina redshirt junior Frankie Harris and Iowa State junior Paul Beauvy, all finishing the Gopher Invitational eight-under.

Parmar eventually registered one-under 70 after an adventurous round. Four birdies diminished by three bogeys reflected Parmar’s inconsistent talent and inexperience. Ennis appeared poised to contribute an even-par to the team’s final scorecard, but ran into the same buzzsaw that dented his teammate’s final score. The 469-yard par-four on hole 17 claimed an extra stroke from all three Ennis, Parmer and Pounds.

These three solid performances powered the Aggies to a one-over third round that confirmed their victory. South Carolina finished seven-over in second place, while West Virginia rounded out the top three at eight-over.

The Aggies compete next on Friday, Sept. 19, in the Fighting Illini Invitational. The 54 hole course at Olympia Fields Country Club will provide another challenge for A&M to overcome early in the season.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3748
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Golf
Wgolf crop (14 of 28)
Aggies earn gold in season opener at Carmel Cup
Mgolf crop 14
Aggies punch their ticket to NCAA Championship
Mgolf crop 15
Aggies eaten by Gators, lose 4-1 in final round of SEC Championship
Mgolf crop 15
Men’s golf sets sights on SEC title
Wgolf crop (19 of 28)
A&M ends its run for SEC title in stroke play
Jsta9927
A&M men’s golf finishes first in Aggie Invitational
More in Sports
2025.8.20 texasstatevsa&m carrascos 15
A&M’s unbeaten run ends with 2-1 Loss to No. 4 TCU
6f8a3960
A&M leaves Utah State clash with battle scars
6f8a3587
Injury woes, running backs glow: A&M takes care of Utah State, 44-22 behind stellar ground game
Texas A&amp;M outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) sets the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
No. 10 Texas A&M improves to 5-0 with win over Utah State
Middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) high fives setter Maddie Waak (16) during Texas A&M's game against Texas State at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jaime Rowe/The Battalion)
‘They pushed, and we pushed back’
Lgcl0194
Piney Woods stalemate: A&M’s visit to SFA ends in scoreless draw
Donate to The Battalion
$3748
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal