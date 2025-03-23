Aggies earn series victory with 9-7 win

No. 6 Texas A&M softball bested No. 24 Alabama 9-7 in their third and final game of the series, surviving a sixth-inning jump scare. The Crimson Tide rose into an all-consuming tsunami, earning six runs in one breath, five of which without a single out polluting its waters

The sun parted the clouds with steady pulses of pale light as the Maroon and White took to the field — gloves snug and muscles warm. It was a game of wild cards and uno-reverse-card plays, as junior third baseman Kennedy Powell led off for A&M, treading trouble into the batter’s box with a roll of her shoulders and an eye on the ball. A crisp bunt paved her road to first.

However, there was no absence of obstacles.

Senior second baseman Kali Heivilin was a cause for quick concern, having raced to cover first-base territory as Powell stampeded in. Heivilin was subjected to a wild throw, keeping a foot reaching for the bag and extending her glove at an awkward angle — immediately dropping to the dirt and clutching her leg.

All was well, and the game carried on with junior second baseman Amari Harper making the field her dance floor, having walked with a pep in her step to first and bounced around with the spotlight trained on second. She basked under that superstar glow when sophomore first baseman Mya Perez mirrored her walk to first, propelling Harper onward.

The ghost of A&M’s first run followed graduate designated player Mac Barabara into the box. The ball was chopped high off the plate, singling to the pitcher as Harper successfully gunned for home.

The top of the third came waltzing around the corner with Alabama’s answering run. The Aggies revelled in a momentary high when senior shortstop Koko Wooley displayed perfect positioning, straddling second base with textbook coverage to out freshman center fielder Audrey Vandagriff with a tag on the hand.

“Koko was electric today,” coach Trisha Ford said. “She’s just one of the most gifted athletes that’s probably put on a uniform here.”

A responding Tide of Crimson washed over the bases, however, with junior right fielder Larissa Preuitt hitting a home run to right field and suffocating the Aggies with a tied score.

The atmosphere was humid and sticky as Powell stepped up to the plate in the belly of the third and gripped the dirt with her cleats. The ball snapped against the meat of her bat like the crack of a pool cue driving into the heart of a billiard ball, marrying the tip of the wall in front of the Davis Diamond scoreboard.

The inning forged on, presenting another danger to Alabama as Wooley circled the bat over her shoulders and bent her knees. She pressed into the ground in a clean pivot, smoking the ball to center field with a full-body swing. She stopped on second, leaving a trail of red dust in her wake as Powell raced home for A&M’s leading score.

“The kid’s just athletic,” Ford said. “When she puts her mind to it, Koko can do whatever she wants.”

The Aggies continued to display such athleticism in the bottom of the fourth with Harper slamming a ball to the right-field wall, reading an aggressive 75 mph off the bat. Her hit parted the crimson waves, allowing for Powell to get a foot on home and for Eschete to safely slide in, arm outstretched and sweeping the plate as she cemented the pair of points.

Bubbles flooded the stadium, the soapy orbs reflecting the 4-1 score as the 12th Man chanted and cheered — a steady rhythm of Aggieland spirit to close the inning.

A&M saw its bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth with sophomore pinch runner Hailey Golden propelling through home on a wild pitch and freshman right fielder Frankie Vrazel finding the batter’s box. Vrazel popped the ball to center field, the music of the hit like the starter pistol fired at an Olympic dash. At least for Wooley, who packed on speed like a bolt of lightning shredding through the skies. She partnered with gravity, taking her successful trip home to the dirt and touching the plate just as the ball bit at her heels.

Soon, the bases were occupied by two shades of red, flushing the field with blood tones as Alabama’s Vandagriff dawned a helmet and curled her fingers around the hilt of her bat.

Senior left-handed pitcher Emily Kennedy was tuckered out later in the game, throwing 72 mph pitches that lacked precision. Alabama prospered from the mistakes, sending senior 3B Brooke Ellestad into the box. The Aggies set the table, the bases were loaded and Ellestad’s bat was hungry for a homer. The softball rode the jetstream center and deep in a grand slam, making it Ellestad’s sixth home run of the season and four more points to the board.

Two additional Alabama points would be earned by sophomore SS Salen Hawkins and sophomore left fielder Lauren Johnson, racing home off a junior catcher Marlie Giles hit to right field.

The Aggies tied a pretty bow around the top of the sixth and sent it sailing on crimson currents, handing Alabama unearned runs left and right.

Well, the Fightin’ Farmers were ready to take their gift back.

Barbara’s heels disturbed the white line of the batter’s box as she dropped back, ready to pour everything into her next swing. And she did, slamming it into left-center field and paving the way for Harper to bullet for home in another hooting and hollering Aggie run.

Once again, the bases were loaded. Senior CF Allie Enright’s hit sent freshman pinch runner KK Dement rounding home plate and Barbara followed on the next play, received by howling fans and proud teammates as the top of the seventh came into view.

Freshman P Sydney Lessentine went in to pitch for Kennedy, ready to finish the game with another Aggie win.

“One pitch at a time and things will work out,” Lessentine said. “I just threw a little bit of each pitch, and each one did its job.”

Davis Diamond was on its feet, breath held and celebratory bubbles stilled. And with only twelve pitches, the inning concluded, securing the series sweep for the A&M.

Aggie softball will take on the Sam Houston Bearkats Tuesday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.