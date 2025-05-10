Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025
Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025

Aggies named SEC Tournament Co-Champions

A&M, Oklahoma title game canceled due to inclement weather
Braxton Dore’, Sports Editor
May 10, 2025
Photo by Rocio Salgado
The Aggies huddle before Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Davis Diamond on Friday, April 25, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/TheBattalion)

High hopes loomed over an anticipated matchup between the two top-seeds, Texas A&M softball and Oklahoma, both eager to earn the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship this afternoon. 

Originally, the anticipated bout was set for first pitch at 5 p.m., then on Friday evening it was pushed to noon in an attempt to avoid inclement weather moving into Athens. Despite all changes by the SEC, the game was called into a weather delay 21 minutes prior to the supposed first pitch.

from X

As the weather delay continued on, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and his crew were busy deciding the fate of who would wear the crown of the tournament title.

Ultimately, in a statement made by the commissioner, A&M and Oklahoma were declared Co-Champions of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament. 

from X

While the Aggies spent their time waiting out the delay, they engaged in some fun warmup antics along with assistant coach Russ Heffley. 

from X

Next, the Aggies will turn their attention toward the NCAA Tournament against an opponent to be announced after this year’s Selection Show.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3138
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Salgador sbvs.arkansas 15
Historic beatdown: Aggies advance to conference championship
Baseballtexascrop (10 of 46)
Home run hits aren’t enough
Wten San Diego (13 Of 22)
Aggies are Elite Eight bound
2025.4.25 texasa&mvsarkansassoftball carrascos 2
A&M destroys South Carolina in SEC Tournament quarterfinals
Cwis2298 Enhanced Nr
Senior breaks school record pole vault at Alumni Muster
04 05 2025 mens tennis vs texas batt sized 5
Fried Rice, broken Bears: Aggies advance to the Sweet 16
Donate to The Battalion
$3138
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal