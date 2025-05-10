Aggies named SEC Tournament Co-Champions

High hopes loomed over an anticipated matchup between the two top-seeds, Texas A&M softball and Oklahoma, both eager to earn the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship this afternoon.

Originally, the anticipated bout was set for first pitch at 5 p.m., then on Friday evening it was pushed to noon in an attempt to avoid inclement weather moving into Athens. Despite all changes by the SEC, the game was called into a weather delay 21 minutes prior to the supposed first pitch.

️ WEATHER DELAY Due to weather conditions in the area, the 2025 SEC Tournament Championship Game is currently in a weather delay. Stay tuned for additional updates.#SECSB x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/9E1SvM0ZiE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) May 10, 2025 from X

As the weather delay continued on, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and his crew were busy deciding the fate of who would wear the crown of the tournament title.

Ultimately, in a statement made by the commissioner, A&M and Oklahoma were declared Co-Champions of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament.

While the Aggies spent their time waiting out the delay, they engaged in some fun warmup antics along with assistant coach Russ Heffley.

Next, the Aggies will turn their attention toward the NCAA Tournament against an opponent to be announced after this year’s Selection Show.