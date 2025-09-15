Albert Regis Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

After taking care of business on the road against then-No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 10 Texas A&M football returned to College Station victorious with its first signature road win under coach Mike Elko. Key players shone in their roles, including the efforts of graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis, who earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.

A native of La Porte, Regis played tight end in high school before coming to Aggieland, where he has developed into one of A&M’s top run stoppers. He was a brick wall to the Fighting Irish rushing attack, which mustered just 3.5 yards per carry from what Elko called “as talented a duo as I’ve played against.”

His final stat line of seven tackles, including five solo, was the most by an Aggie defensive lineman since now-Cincinnati Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson tallied 12 against Ole Miss. In addition to his tackles, Regis also notched a sack on a play that was ruled an intentional grounding penalty by redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr.

As for his season totals, Regis leads the charge for the Aggies’ defensive line with 15 tackles, including nine solo and a sack. Additionally, his 15 tackles rank No. 2 among all SEC defensive tackles.

With the Aggies heading into the bye week with a top-10 ranking and an invigorating 3-0 start, Regis has helped position his team to control their destiny on the path to the College Football Playoff. As a lengthy SEC stretch lingers for A&M, keep an eye out for Regis to keep opposing rushers at bay.