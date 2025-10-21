The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair

A&M fined, Elko reprimanded by SEC in feigning-injury probe

Noah Ruiz, Senior Sports Writer
October 21, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Head Coach Mike Elko conducts a post game interview after Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

After securing its seventh victory of the season, No. 3 Texas A&M football was found guilty of feigning an injury, according to the Southeastern Conference, following an investigation of the incident.

SEC officials found redshirt senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell and an A&M staff member as guilty parties in feigning an injury in the fourth quarter against Arkansas. The Aggies were leading 38-27 when the staff member allegedly pointed at Chappell and motioned for him to hit the deck.

As a consequence, the SEC elected to fine A&M a sum of $50,000 and issued a statement reprimanding coach Mike Elko. A second incident would incur a $100,000 fine, and a third would result in a one-game suspension for Elko.

“While we accept the ruling, we do not agree with the decision and want to be clear that we never coach or instruct our players to feign injury,” Elko said in an official statement posted by Texas A&M football on X. “ … We’ll use this as an opportunity to review our processes and ensure we continue to represent our great university and the SEC with class and accountability.”

From X

However, it is both the stance of the program and Elko himself that while they do not agree with the ruling, they will accept it as the Maroon and White continue their road journey in a 6:30 p.m. showdown against No. 20 LSU on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Death Valley.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Center
6f8a0283
Party like it’s 1994: No. 4 A&M improves to 7-0 with win over Arkansas
6f8a6114
Inside Interim President Tommy Williams’ full-circle journey back to Aggieland
Adri5183
Florida man leaves Kyle Field empty-handed
Img 7792
‘It’s a wild feeling’: Flyover pilot carries on tradition
Imgl1551
Late-blooming offense propels A&M over Mississippi State in front of blacked-out Kyle Field
Boysandgirlsclub
Selfless Service simplified across Aggieland
More in Football
Adri9766
Hamstrung: Aggies win shootout, advance to 7-0
6f8a8591
Aggie offense vs. Razorback defense
Adri8378
A&M defense prepares for Arkansas offense
Missstatecrop (4 of 31)
Players to watch as No. 4 Texas A&M takes on Arkansas in road matchup
e8a8328 enhanced nr
Aggies look to hogtie Razorbacks, extend undefeated start
cd 4776 enhanced nr
Running back Le’Veon Moss out for ‘significant amount of time’
More in Sports
Wgolf crop (20 of 28)
Aggies on top: Women’s golf secures gold at Jim West Challenge
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) reacts after a point during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mizzou at Reed Arena on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Lednicky, Waak earn SEC Weekly honors
Rocios socvs.texas 11
Scoreless stalemate leaves net empty for A&M against South Carolina
20250926 tamuvsvanderbilt carrascos 5
Pulled pork: Texas A&M volleyball sweeps Arkansas at Reed
Freshman Kaitlyn Owens midair as she acts as the anchor for the Women's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.
A&M swim and dive dominates TCU in home opener
Lgcl0166aa
A&M take care of business against Oklahoma
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal