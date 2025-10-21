A&M fined, Elko reprimanded by SEC in feigning-injury probe

After securing its seventh victory of the season, No. 3 Texas A&M football was found guilty of feigning an injury, according to the Southeastern Conference, following an investigation of the incident.

SEC officials found redshirt senior cornerback Tyreek Chappell and an A&M staff member as guilty parties in feigning an injury in the fourth quarter against Arkansas. The Aggies were leading 38-27 when the staff member allegedly pointed at Chappell and motioned for him to hit the deck.

As a consequence, the SEC elected to fine A&M a sum of $50,000 and issued a statement reprimanding coach Mike Elko. A second incident would incur a $100,000 fine, and a third would result in a one-game suspension for Elko.

“While we accept the ruling, we do not agree with the decision and want to be clear that we never coach or instruct our players to feign injury,” Elko said in an official statement posted by Texas A&M football on X. “ … We’ll use this as an opportunity to review our processes and ensure we continue to represent our great university and the SEC with class and accountability.”

However, it is both the stance of the program and Elko himself that while they do not agree with the ruling, they will accept it as the Maroon and White continue their road journey in a 6:30 p.m. showdown against No. 20 LSU on Saturday, Oct. 25 at Death Valley.