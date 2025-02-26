A&M places second at the Chevron Collegiate Tournament

Texas A&M women’s golf traveled to Humble to compete in the two-day Chevron Collegiate tournament Feb. 23-25. The No. 17 Aggies tied their lowest score in program history in round two of the first day with -16, ending the day at -23 and seeded first. On the second day, they stayed ahead until the end of round three, placing second overall in the tournament.

The Maroon and White placed second to No. 16 TCU, by nine strokes, but beat three other Top-25 teams: No. 1 Arkansas, No. 12 Mississippi State and No. 21 Houston.

“We were in a position to win today but just got beat after a slow start,” coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Hats off to TCU, but we got better this week and that’s all that matters. Moving forward, we need to continue to clean up the little things on the last day,”

The five Aggies who traveled to the tournament were freshman Vanessa Borovilos, sophomore Cayetana Fernández, junior Kynadie Adams, junior Mia Nixon and senior Lauren Nguyen.

Front runner Borovilos picked up her first collegiate tournament win, scoring -5 under in each round leading to a total of -15 after the end of round three. Borovilos has been seen in the top-10 places at three other tournaments so far this season, and today’s win will likely surge her current No. 68 national rank as she played her best tournament of the season so far.

“Vanessa was phenomenal,” Chadwell said. “Going bogey-free over 54 holes is something I do not think I have ever seen.”

As for the rest of the team, Fernández also placed in the top-three on the leaderboard tying for third overall while shooting a -10. She has had a strong season winning the Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate Tournament in October and also placing in the top-15 in two other tournaments.

Other Aggies to place were Adams tying for 41st, shooting a +1, Nguyen tying for 57th, shooting a +5 and Nixon tying for 64th, shooting a +7.

The Aggies are still seeking a tournament win in their 2024-2025 season, as they have placed second, third, fourth and fifth so far in their top matches of the season.

“This was a step in the right direction,” Chadwell said as he has high hopes for the rest of the season.

Texas A&M women’s golf is back on the road on March 10 to compete in the Clover Cup in Litchfield Park, Ariz.