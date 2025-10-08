A&M soccer heads to Baton Rouge to take on LSU

Texas A&M soccer heads to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday, Oct. 10 as the LSU Tigers host the Aggies in a Southeastern Conference matchup.

After a busy weekend capturing its first conference win in a 1-0 victory against rival Texas, and drawing a 0-0 tie with Oklahoma, A&M is nearing the end of SEC play, with only four games left on the regular-season schedule.

Now they’re taking on LSU, a squad with a 4-1 home record. A&M will need to see some firepower in its offense to secure an important win on the road in its seventh conference matchup of the season.

Loss after loss, the Aggies have secured only four points, potentially putting their playoff spot in jeopardy.

“We have four games now remaining,” coach G Guerrieri said in Monday’s press conference. “We need to get some points from these games to ensure another postseason run.”

Their offense has recently had one foot in the grave in the majority of their encounters. There was, however, a spark of life last week in their showdown against Texas.

Junior forward Trinity Buchanan was accountable for the first Maroon and White goal in four games, finishing a three-touch play off of a free kick from senior defender Bella Yakel. The goal marked her second game-winner this season and the end of the Aggies four-game scoreless streak.

“One of the most improbable goals that you’d see,” Guerrieri said. “You could repeat that once every 2,000 reps.”

Buchanan — reaching the back of the net for her fourth goal of the season — now leads the Aggies in goals as well as game-winners, standing out as a differencemaker for A&M’s attack.

Even with a losing stretch, the Aggies haven’t made it necessarily easy on their opponents — five of their last six games were decided by a single goal.

“We have created more chances than just about all of our opponents,” Guerierri said. “We’ve had so many near misses.”

The apparent threat LSU brings is its vertical advantages.

“They are land of the giants,” Guerierri said. “It’s really amazing the height, the length they have on their team.”

Facing such a tall team can force the Aggies to lose headers and contend with other challenges posed by the heights of their opponent.

LSU’s defensive advantage has also been very apparent in its goalkeeping duo. Senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian has dealt six wins and three clean sheets in her nine starts of the season. Junior GK Audur Scheving has posted a .750 save percentage so far in her six appearances, along with two clean sheets under her belt. With their opponents’ success in the net being held to a minimum, they have been able to put up competitive outings and maintain tight contests.

The Aggies haven’t been able to record more than one goal in any game since their non-conference schedule in late August, but the Maroon and White are eager to bring back the momentum they saw in their early games, right when it matters most during their season.

“We are the team you don’t want to play right now in the SEC,” Guerierri said. “Because of how hard our players play and that sense of urgency that they’ve been kind of building upon.”