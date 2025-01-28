Around the SEC: Basketball Feb. 1

No. 5 Florida at No. 8 Tennessee

Sat, Feb. 1 — Food City Center — Knoxville, Tennessee

11:00 a.m. on ESPN

What better way to open up the second month of 2025 than with a top-10 matchup between the traveling No. 5 Gators and the homestead No. 6 Volunteers? Last time these two goliaths matched up, Florida chomped up the Orange and White in convincing fashion with a 73-43 beatdown — at home. Then-No. 1 Tennessee shot a horrid 21.4% from the field and only had two players crack double-digit scoring.

Since then, the Volunteers’ confidence has wavered, dropping a game against sneaky-underrated Vanderbilt before losing against a dominant No. 1 Auburn. However, the swampy Orange and Blue have been on a three-game winning streak since a one-point loss to Missouri, led by the backcourt of senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. and graduate G Alijah Martin.

Though the first game was an unprecedented blowout for the Volunteers, I expect them to extend their perfect home-court record and redeem the loss to tie the season series back up.

Prediction: Tennessee, 75, Florida 67

No. 20 Missouri at No. 14 Mississippi State

Sat, Feb. 1 — Humphrey Coliseum — Starkville, Mississippi

12:00 p.m. on SEC Network

The classic “cat-and-dog” fight brews in Mississippi between No. 22 Missouri and No. 14 Mississippi State. The two sit at identical 16-4 records and both have improved dramatically since last season. However the two programs’ paths have diverged since conference play began.

For the Tigers, coach Dennis Gates has turned around the narrative surrounding the team. From an 18-game losing streak to end the 2023-24 season — including a winless conference record — Missouri has surged back into the AP Poll, its first appearance since the 2022-23 season, and boasted its best start to conference play yet. On the back heels of a top-25 scoring offense in the country with four players averaging double-digit scoring, the Tigers have a real shot of securing another ranked win.

However, it’s an opportunity for the struggling Bulldogs to get out of the pound and back on track. Though they have three losses in the conference, it’s hard to blame Mississippi State when daunted by the likes of No. 1 Auburn, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 12 Kentucky. Before facing a deceivingly unthreatening — but still dangerous — Missouri team, they’ll have to endure No. 4 Alabama just days before. With a short turnaround on the schedule, a Tigers upset win is in the making.

Prediction: Missouri 85, Tennessee 80

No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Ole Miss

Sat, Feb. 1 — The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss — Oxford, Mississippi

1:00 p.m. on ESPN

Hot meets cold.

Just two weeks ago, coach Chris Beard had his Rebels in high spirits with a four-game winning streak, capped off with a win over No. 4 Alabama. Since then, No. 23 Ole Miss has come crashing down, losing three straight to formerly-ranked teams Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Missouri.

Though the Rebels proved capable of going shot-for-shot with the aforementioned teams, fouls have been the tale of the tape. In all three games, they’ve shot less free throws than the other squads — including shooting just four to A&M’s nine and then giving up 39 attempts to Missouri.

In the yang of it, No. 1 Auburn cannot relate in any way. The Tigers have just rattled off win after win, with a lone blemish to No. 2 Duke — which boasts top NBA recruit, freshman G/forward Cooper Flagg.

Auburn’s success on both ends is summed up by one player: graduate F Johni Broome. He’s heralded himself as a stat sheet stuffer, averaging a double-double and leading the team in points, rebounds and blocks. His 2.8 blocks per game single-handedly help the Tigers rank as the best shot-blocking team in the nation.

With such a hot streak going, an onslaught may be in store — unfortunately for the Rebels.

Prediction: Auburn 94, Ole Miss 78

No. 24 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma

Sat, Feb. 1 — Lloyd Noble Center — Norman, Oklahoma

2:30 p.m. on SEC Network

In the span of a week, Vanderbilt has checked No. 8 Tennessee and No. 12 Kentucky off its upset to-do list, and — though Oklahoma is unranked — it has a chance to add the Sooners to its hit list. For the Commodores, it’s a chance to make the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

With junior G Jason Edwards leading the way, the chance is an encouraging one. He has shown up in the big games with 18 points against the Wildcats and Volunteers and 21 in a loss to the Tide. Though he’s soaked up the spotlight with his consistent play, an underrated scorer has played a hand in the upset wins: sophomore F Jaylen Carey. He’s hit his groove as the season goes on, providing buckets off the bench.

For the Sooners, it’s a chance to dig themselves out of a rough start in conference play for a shot to play in the esteemed tournament in March. Though it’s been an up-and-down couple of weeks, Oklahoma can count on one calm and consistent presence: senior G Jalon Moore. Averaging 18 points per game, he’s been an efficient bucket-getter who — with some more free throws made — is flirting with a 50-40-90 season.

Though the Commodores have court-stormed and collected heavy fines, the Sooners will put a hard stop on the upset party on the back of Moore.

Prediction: Oklahoma 71, Vanderbilt 68

Georgia at No. 4 Alabama

Sat, Feb. 1 — Coleman Coliseum — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

3:00 p.m. on ESPN2

Just months ago, these two football powerhouses put on a show, with the Crimson Tide ultimately coming out on top in a thrilling heavyweight bout. Though the stakes aren’t as high and records are more lopsided than in football, No. 4 Alabama has all the cards to secure a win for the school in basketball against Georgia.

As usual in the coach Nate Oats era, the Tide boasts the best scoring offense in the country, and though graduate G Mark Sears headlines as the top scorer, at least two other players can shine on any given night. With the luxury of having so many offensive weapons, a lone loss to then-No. 21 Ole Miss disrupted what would’ve been an 11-game winning streak, but with the Bulldogs on the schedule next, a new one is bound to happen.

Unfortunately for Georgia, conference play has been unkind to it, and a four-game losing streak sums it up best: a continued failure to crack the 70-point mark, including a 30-point beatdown at the hands of No. 5 Florida, where only one player hit double-digit scoring.

Top Tide meets bottom ‘Dawgs for a sure Alabama blowout win.

Prediction: Alabama 104, Georgia 72

Texas at LSU

Sat, Feb. 1 — Pete Maravich Assembly Center — Baton Rouge, Louisiana

5:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Though Texas was just on the brink of missing out on March Madness, a 22-point comeback win over No. 13 A&M is a good starting point for its chances of making a bid. Unfortunately, LSU cannot say the same as it sits on just one win in conference play and a record sitting just above .500.

For the Longhorns, they’ll have to go through No. 23 Ole Miss before securing an easy matchup with the Tigers, but with freshman sensation G Tre Johnson, their confidence has to be high — especially after a statement win over the ranked Aggies. The Garland, Texas native has NBA written all over him with an efficient scoring average of 18.8 points and will continue a strong first-year campaign against the Tigers.

The redeeming solace for LSU is in its graduate guard tandem of Cam Carter and Jordan Sears, but besides the two high scorers, it’s been a struggle everywhere else.

Off a high — and potential to build up wins for a tournament shot — Texas secures another conference win.

Prediction: Texas 74, LSU 62

Arkansas at No. 12 Kentucky

Sat, Feb. 1 — Rupp Arena — Lexington, Kentucky

8:00 p.m. on ESPN

For the final game of the conference slate, coach John Calipari goes back to his old stomping grounds at Rupp Arena, and, though reception might be warm, his new Arkansas Razorbacks will be leaving with a loss.

The No. 12 Wildcats have proved themselves successful without the legendary coach on the season, but in recent weeks, they’ve shown vulnerability with back-to-back losses against No. 4 Alabama and Vanderbilt, playing below the pace of both teams.

However, it still will be enough to get over the hump of a struggling Razorbacks squad that dropped their first five games in conference, with just a lone win over another struggling team in Georgia.

With Arkansas struggling on both sides of the ball, Kentucky will set its eyes on its former coach for a get-back-on-track win.

Prediction: Kentucky 105, Arkansas 84