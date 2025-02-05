Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Around the SEC: Feb. 8

Diego Saenz, Sports Writer
February 5, 2025
Photo by Chris Swann
An SEC Network flag flies on the set of SEC Nation during the taping of The Paul Finebaum Show at Aggie Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn

Sat, Feb. 8 – Neville Arena – Auburn, Alabama

3:00 p.m. on ESPN

Two of the top contenders in the Southeastern Conference, or SEC, clash in a heavyweight battle as No. 1 Auburn Tigers hosts No. 6 Florida in a rematch of last year’s conference championship.

Auburn is looking to become the third team in SEC history to go undefeated in conference play, a feat only accomplished by Kentucky in 1934 and 2015.

Florida, meanwhile, is enjoying an impressive season with a 19-3 record. The Gators’ backcourt experience in returning senior guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard have propelled them to the SEC’s fourth-ranked offense, averaging 83.4 points per game.

Led by graduate forward Johni Broome, Auburn boasts the eighth best offense nationally, averaging 85.1 points per game. The Tigers’ scoring depth is a key factor in their offensive prowess, with five players averaging double figures.

Can Florida slow down Auburn’s high-powered offense and avenge last season’s loss, or will the Tigers continue their historic season with another ranked win?

Prediction: Auburn 76, Florida 74

Texas at Vanderbilt

Sat, Feb. 8 – Memorial Gymnasium – Nashville, Tennessee

12:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Don’t let both teams’ 4-5 conference records fool you — this game could very well define both of these programs’ NCAA Tournament chances. In a stacked SEC with eight ranked teams, neither squad can afford a misstep in what could be considered one of their “easier” matchups.

Both programs have faced a grueling first half of conference play, with the Longhorns having faced seven ranked teams, finishing 2-5 in that stretch. The Commodores, not far behind, have faced six ranked teams, going 2-4.

With injuries piling up, the ‘Horns have become a one-man show. Freshman G and projected lottery pick Tre Johnson has taken the conference by storm, averaging an SEC-best 18.9 points per game. 

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has thrived at home, posting an impressive 11-1 record. Junior G Jason Edwards has been a standout for the Commodores, averaging 19 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 37% from 3-point range. Edwards and Co. will look to continue adding wins to their impressive home record.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Texas 69

South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky

Sat, Feb. 8 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky

11:00 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN 2

Two struggling teams will face off this Saturday with the hopes of redirecting the trajectory of their seasons.

Kentucky has dropped four of its last five games, most recently with a blowout loss to Ole Miss, 98-84. During this run, the Wildcats’ defense has been horrid, allowing 87.2 points per game. 

Injuries continue to play a major factor in Kentucky’s performance, with its top two options at point guard being sidelined indefinitely in graduate Lamont Butler and fifth-year Kerr Kriisa. 

The Gamecocks haven’t been playing too hot either, having dropped their last five conference games. However, they’ve kept these games close, in huge part due to timely shots hit by sophomore G Colin Murray-Boyles.

The question is whether Murray-Boyles’ offensive production will be enough to keep them in the game against a Kentucky team desperate for a win. 

With Tennessee coming into town next, the Wildcats find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their season afloat.

Prediction: Kentucky 78, South Carolina 62

No. 3 Alabama at Arkansas

Sat, Feb. 8 – Bud Walton Arena – Fayetteville, Arkansas

7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Riding a high from coach John Calipari’s signature win in his return to Rupp Arena, Arkansas is in prime position to make a March Madness run. Alabama, on the other hand, is looking to make one final push for the top of the SEC standings.

The 12th-ranked offense in the SEC is in desperate need of impressive performances from junior F Adou Thiero, freshman G Boogie Bland and their supporting cast if they want to keep up with Alabama’s top-ranked offense.

Alabama senior G Mark Sears has emerged as one of the nation’s top scorers, averaging 18.1 points on 40% shooting from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc. Take away Sears’ scoring ability and you still have to deal with four Bama players that regularly score in the double digits. 

With the Razorbacks’ streakiness and newfound momentum, this matchup could prove tricky for the Tide. The Razorbacks have proven they are capable of holding their own and pulling off upsets, so this game could prove a tricky one for the Crimson Tide. Nevertheless, Bama’s explosiveness may be too much for a lackluster Arkansas offense.

Prediction: Alabama 87, Arkansas 81

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$810
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Texas A&amp;M junior Vishnu Sadagopan drives the ball during The Aggie Invitational on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Traditions Golf Club. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Swinging down the Gulf Coast
Junior JC Roddick hits the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Texas at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Super Regional at Texas Tennis Center on Friday, May 10, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
No. 9 Aggies drop first match of the season
Kyle0450 Enhanced Nr
Varsity’s horns remain intact
Wten San Diego (2 Of 22)
A&M brought out the brooms against Sam Houston, 7-0
Mbbvsoklahoma Swannc 9
The Wade Taylor IV show takes Columbia
01 18 2024 Swim And Dive V Lsu 3
No. 17/19 Texas A&M swim and dive falls to No. 2/1 Texas in return of Lone Star Showdown
About the Contributor
Diego Saenz
Diego Saenz, Sports Writer
Diego Saenz is a Sport Management major with a pre-law minor from Cedar Park, Texas. Diego was born in Torreón, Mexico, and has been passionate about sports from a very young age, especially fútbol and football. In his free time, Diego enjoys reading, watching sports, listening to podcasts and hanging out with friends.  
Donate to The Battalion
$810
$3500
Contributed
Our Goal