Around the SEC: Feb. 8

No. 6 Florida at No. 1 Auburn

Sat, Feb. 8 – Neville Arena – Auburn, Alabama

3:00 p.m. on ESPN

Two of the top contenders in the Southeastern Conference, or SEC, clash in a heavyweight battle as No. 1 Auburn Tigers hosts No. 6 Florida in a rematch of last year’s conference championship.

Auburn is looking to become the third team in SEC history to go undefeated in conference play, a feat only accomplished by Kentucky in 1934 and 2015.

Florida, meanwhile, is enjoying an impressive season with a 19-3 record. The Gators’ backcourt experience in returning senior guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard have propelled them to the SEC’s fourth-ranked offense, averaging 83.4 points per game.

Led by graduate forward Johni Broome, Auburn boasts the eighth best offense nationally, averaging 85.1 points per game. The Tigers’ scoring depth is a key factor in their offensive prowess, with five players averaging double figures.

Can Florida slow down Auburn’s high-powered offense and avenge last season’s loss, or will the Tigers continue their historic season with another ranked win?

Prediction: Auburn 76, Florida 74

Texas at Vanderbilt

Sat, Feb. 8 – Memorial Gymnasium – Nashville, Tennessee

12:00 p.m. on SEC Network

Don’t let both teams’ 4-5 conference records fool you — this game could very well define both of these programs’ NCAA Tournament chances. In a stacked SEC with eight ranked teams, neither squad can afford a misstep in what could be considered one of their “easier” matchups.

Both programs have faced a grueling first half of conference play, with the Longhorns having faced seven ranked teams, finishing 2-5 in that stretch. The Commodores, not far behind, have faced six ranked teams, going 2-4.

With injuries piling up, the ‘Horns have become a one-man show. Freshman G and projected lottery pick Tre Johnson has taken the conference by storm, averaging an SEC-best 18.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has thrived at home, posting an impressive 11-1 record. Junior G Jason Edwards has been a standout for the Commodores, averaging 19 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 37% from 3-point range. Edwards and Co. will look to continue adding wins to their impressive home record.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Texas 69

South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky

Sat, Feb. 8 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky

11:00 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN 2

Two struggling teams will face off this Saturday with the hopes of redirecting the trajectory of their seasons.

Kentucky has dropped four of its last five games, most recently with a blowout loss to Ole Miss, 98-84. During this run, the Wildcats’ defense has been horrid, allowing 87.2 points per game.

Injuries continue to play a major factor in Kentucky’s performance, with its top two options at point guard being sidelined indefinitely in graduate Lamont Butler and fifth-year Kerr Kriisa.

The Gamecocks haven’t been playing too hot either, having dropped their last five conference games. However, they’ve kept these games close, in huge part due to timely shots hit by sophomore G Colin Murray-Boyles.

The question is whether Murray-Boyles’ offensive production will be enough to keep them in the game against a Kentucky team desperate for a win.

With Tennessee coming into town next, the Wildcats find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their season afloat.

Prediction: Kentucky 78, South Carolina 62

No. 3 Alabama at Arkansas

Sat, Feb. 8 – Bud Walton Arena – Fayetteville, Arkansas

7:00 p.m. on ESPN

Riding a high from coach John Calipari’s signature win in his return to Rupp Arena, Arkansas is in prime position to make a March Madness run. Alabama, on the other hand, is looking to make one final push for the top of the SEC standings.

The 12th-ranked offense in the SEC is in desperate need of impressive performances from junior F Adou Thiero, freshman G Boogie Bland and their supporting cast if they want to keep up with Alabama’s top-ranked offense.

Alabama senior G Mark Sears has emerged as one of the nation’s top scorers, averaging 18.1 points on 40% shooting from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc. Take away Sears’ scoring ability and you still have to deal with four Bama players that regularly score in the double digits.

With the Razorbacks’ streakiness and newfound momentum, this matchup could prove tricky for the Tide. The Razorbacks have proven they are capable of holding their own and pulling off upsets, so this game could prove a tricky one for the Crimson Tide. Nevertheless, Bama’s explosiveness may be too much for a lackluster Arkansas offense.

Prediction: Alabama 87, Arkansas 81