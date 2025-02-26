Around the SEC: March 1

No. 1 Auburn at No. 17 Kentucky

Saturday, March 1 — Rupp Arena — Lexington, Kentucky

12 p.m. on ABC

The Southeastern Conference kicks off t March with No. 1 Auburn visiting No. 17 Kentucky in a top-25 showdown.

Last weekend, Kentucky faced another elite team, No. 6 Alabama, where it jumped to a quick 20-9 lead before fading and ultimately falling 96-83. Junior guard Otega Oweh, the Wildcats’ leading scorer, had a career-low two points — the first time he failed to reach double digits in his collegiate career.

Auburn is riding a four-game win streak, finding ways to win on both ends of the floor. Senior forward Johni Broome, who leads the SEC with 2.6 blocks per game and ranks third in scoring at 18.6 points per game, has been at the center of the Tigers’ success.

The Tigers are playing like the best team in the country by a long shot, and the Wildcats will want nothing to do with this freight train of a team.

Prediction: Auburn 90, Kentucky 72

No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee

Saturday, March 1 — Thompson-Boling Arena — Knoxville, Tennessee

3 p.m. on ESPN

Let’s start with No. 5 Tennessee, which just finished manhandling No. 7 Texas A&M in dominant fashion at Reed Arena. The Volunteers’ top-ranked SEC defense thrives on shutting down the paint and forcing opponents into contested jumpers. They lead the conference in fewest points allowed at 60.8 per game, lowest opponent field goal percentage at 37% and lowest opponent 3-point percentage at 28%.

Alabama’s bread and butter is attacking the paint and kicking it out for open triples. The Crimson Tide leads the SEC in 3-pointers per game, averaging nearly 30 attempts from beyond the arc. With six players averaging double figures — each more than willing to let it fly — Alabama’s offense is as dangerous as it is reckless.

The key to the game will be whether the Crimson Tide can drain contested shots and wear down the Volunteers’ aggressive defense. Alabama has struggled against elite defenses as of late, and Tennessee’s top-ranked defense will prevail in a close one.

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Alabama 74

No. 14 Missouri at Vanderbilt

Saturday, March 1 — Memorial Gymnasium — Nashville, Tennessee

6 p.m. on SEC Network

On the other side of the state, the Vanderbilt Commodores will be hosting the No. 14 Missouri Tigers in their second meeting of the season.

Missouri has been fairly inconsistent on the road, posting a 3-5 record in away games. Their most recent road loss came against a struggling Arkansas team. However, the Tigers should have more than enough firepower to bounce back, led by a trio of guards — junior Mark Mitchell, senior Caleb Grill and senior Tamar Bates.

Memorial Gymnasium has turned into a fortress for the Commodores this season and may be the only reason a March Madness bid is still possible . Vanderbilt holds a 13-2 home record while also being ranked tenth in the conference standings. Dynamic junior G Jason Edwards has shown his playmaking ability and junior forward Devin McGlockton has become a force in the paint. The duo have emerged as a potent one-two punch for the Commodores’ offense.

Expect Vanderbilt’s home dominance to continue as it keeps its March dreams alive.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 80 , Missouri 77

Oklahoma at Ole Miss

Saturday, March 1 — The Pavillion — Oxford, Mississippi

2 p.m. on ESPN2

Don’t let the rankings, or lack thereof, fool you — this game has serious NCAA Tournament implications.

After five consecutive losses — four of them by at least 18 points, Oklahoma earned a much-needed victory against No. 24 Mississippi State for their fifth Quad 1 win of the season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Oklahoma currently has a 55% chance of earning an at-large bid. With only three games left, the Sooners are in dire need of a victory against a flustered Ole Miss squad.

The Rebels find themselves unranked for the first time since Week 3 of the season. After a hot start to February with a 3-0 record, Ole Miss has slowed down, going 0-2 over their next two games. The Rebels will look to senior G Sean Pedulla to carry the offensive burden and fuel his squad to a much-needed victory.

With only two more weeks of SEC play, the Sooners’ sense of urgency will give them the edge over the Rebels in a thriller.

Prediction: Oklahoma 85, Ole Miss 84