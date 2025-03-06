Around the SEC: March 8

No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn

Saturday, March 8 — Neville Arena — Auburn, Alabama

1:30 p.m. on ESPN

What better way to close out conference play than with a rematch of an earlier top-two showdown? This time, both teams are looking to solidify a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama’s chance for a top seed in March took a blow after Tennessee ripped their hearts out with a buzzer beater last Saturday. However, matchups against Florida and Auburn could be a blessing in disguise, giving Alabama a chance to strengthen its resume.

Despite an 83-72 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M on Tuesday night, Auburn’s historic season remains unmatched. The undisputed number one team in college basketball has dominated opposition all season, amassing a total of sixteen Quad 1 victories this season, six more than anyone in college basketball. Oh, and did I forget to mention their 15-2 conference record in what is arguably the most competitive SEC of all time? Yeah, no big deal.

The Auburn Tigers will bounce-back in dominant fashion and sweep the Crimson Tide to conclude one of the greatest SEC seasons of all time.

Prediction: Auburn 94, Alabama 85

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 15 Missouri

Saturday, March 8 — Mizzou Arena — Columbia, Missouri

11 a.m. on ESPN

Kentucky is coming off a dominant 95-64 win Tuesday night over a deflated LSU squad. Despite a season riddled with injuries, the Wildcats have leaned on their veteran depth. Coach Mark Pope’s squad features six double-digit scorers — all upperclassmen, five of them seniors.

Outside of the SEC’s top four ranked teams, Missouri has been the best of the rest. The Tigers are currently projected as a No. 5 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest March Madness bracketology, but their stock could rise with another Quad 1 win against Kentucky. Fueled by elite guard play, Missouri has averaged 96 points over its last five games, making it a potential dark horse in March. The Tiger offense relies on isolation matchups, only averaging 14.1 assists per game, but leans into the spacing it creates from graduate guard Caleb Grill’s 3-point prowess to score in bunches.

With Kentucky surrendering 90-plus points six times in conference play, give me Missouri’s dynamic offense to continue rolling in this SEC battle.

Prediction: Missouri 94, Kentucky 89

Ole Miss at No. 5 Florida

Saturday, March 8 — Stephen C. O’Connell Center — Gainesville, Florida

5 p.m. on SEC Network

Ole Miss has all but punched its ticket to March Madness and is now focused on securing a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament. With three teams just one loss behind, a win to close out conference play is crucial for the Rebels.

Florida, on the other hand, is in a down-to-the-wire fight for a No. 1 seed in The Big Dance. The Gators are playing their best basketball of the season just before commencing the SEC and NCAA tournaments. With senior guards Walter Clayton and Will Richard performing at an elite level, Florida will be among the favorites in the upcoming tournaments.

With no room left for error — especially against an unranked opponent — the Gators will cruise to a victory, strengthening their case for a No. 1 seed.

Prediction: Florida 92 , Ole Miss 76

Oklahoma at Texas

Saturday, March 8 — Moody Center — Austin, Texas

7 p.m. on SEC Network

On the brink of elimination with seemingly all hope lost, Texas faced a must-win game Tuesday night at No. 25 Mississippi State. Freshman guard Tre Johnson delivered a stellar 23-point performance, lifting the Longhorns to a crucial Quad 1 victory and setting the stage for a potential must-win Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma has fought to keep its March dreams alive, but back-to-back one-possession losses to No. 16 Kentucky and Ole Miss have severed its chances at an at-large bid. The Sooners sit on the bubble with only the Longhorns game and the SEC Tournament remaining. To keep it simple, if the Sooners can’t get a win against their biggest rivals, their season is over.

In another one-possession game, I like Oklahoma’s dynamic duo of senior forward Jalon Moore and freshman guard Jeremiah Fears to outduel Texas superstar Tre Johnson.

Prediction: Oklahoma 85, Texas 83