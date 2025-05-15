Bulldogs bite the Aggies

After a shocking sweep by the Missouri Tigers in last weekend’s three-game series, Texas A&M baseball headed up to Athens, Georgia, in an attempt to keep the postseason alive. A gauntlet of a third inning allowed the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs to plate seven runners, forcing the Aggies to play from behind once again.

A rough performance from Georgia’s graduate left-handed pitcher Charlie Goldstein allowed the Maroon and White to get off to a strong start. After issuing two quick walks, sophomore right fielder Caden Sorrell stepped up to the plate and launched a hard-hit ball over the right field wall for an early 3-0 lead for the Aggies.

After Sorrell’s shot, both teams wanted in on the action as three consecutive home runs were hit by the Aggies and Bulldogs. Senior RF Robbie Burnett slammed one of his own in the bottom of the first, putting the Bulldogs on the board.

Another solo-shot from the Bulldogs led the Aggies into the top of the third, where graduate third baseman Wyatt Hensler knocked one out deep past center field, bringing the score to 4-2.

Then came the bottom of the third, which wiped the Fightin’ Farmer’s momentum out of the game.

A seven-run inning from the Bulldogs turned the tables after two-straight singles gave them early base runners. Three base hits and five runs later, it was time for redshirt junior LHP Ryan Prager to come off the mound, handing the reins to freshman right-handed pitcher Gavin Lyons.

Just when the Aggies thought it was over, a 1-2 count to sophomore designated hitter Daniel Jackson saw just the pitch he needed to tally up a three-run RBI home run off a ball launched to deep center field.

The fourth and fifth innings were quiet for both teams offensively, but a pitchers’ duel ensued between Lyons and Georgia’s junior RHP JT Quinn/graduate RHP Brian Zeldin. Lyons, the newcomer out of Connecticut, picked up three strikeouts in two scoreless innings, giving his offense a chance to plate some runs.

The home run showdown continued in the sixth, starting this time with a leadoff solo-shot from junior shortstop Kaeden Kent, reducing the deficit for the Aggies. After that it was a quick 1-2-3 for Zeldin, sending Lyons back out to the mound,where he would allow another run putting Georgia up 10-5.

A&M scored its last run in the seventh following a leadoff base hit from freshman left fielder Terrence Kiel II that gave brief hope for an Aggie comeback. A single from Hensler put runners on the corners as Kiel was able to round home on a wild pitch, yet that’s all the juice the Aggie bats could muster, losing 10-6.

The Maroon and White will play again to tie the series on Friday, May 16, first pitch set for 5 p.m.