The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
Home Turf Podcast – Episode 80: Back in Black – Aggies face off against LSU under Kyle Field lights

Braxton Dore' and Justin Chen
October 23, 2024

This week on the Home Turf podcast, co-hosts Braxton Dore’ and Justin Chen dig into Texas A&M football’s next challenge against the LSU Tigers and break down the rest of the SEC standings in what has turned out to be a truly turbulent season.

 

Braxton Dore'
Braxton Dore', Sports Editor
Sport Management Major - Class of 26'
Justin Chen
Justin Chen, Senior Sports Writer
Justin Chen is a journalism senior minoring in sport management and communication. Justin has covered football, men's basketball, volleyball, baseball and swim & dive. Justin also writes feature NBA pieces and covered the Miami Heat for Sir Charles In Charge. When not writing, he likes to frequent the gym, support Arsenal and watch anime. Also known as Chendrick Lamar.
