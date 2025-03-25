Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

Fightin’ Farmers vie for a top-10 finish

Showcasing a strong season so far, the Aggies find themselves in the middle of the pack
Ava Loth, Sports Writer
March 25, 2025
Photo by Hannah Harrison
Clemson junior Katherine Schuster makes contact with a ball during the Bryan Regional of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Traditions Golf Club on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

The No. 17 Texas A&M Women’s golf headed to Fort Worth to compete in the annual Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate held at Colonial Country Club. 

The two-day, three-round tournament was stacked with 14 ranked teams. Eleven of them, including the Aggies, being a part of the top-20 nationally ranked teams. 

After the Maroon and White achieved a third-place finish two weeks ago, they had a slow start in round one on Monday. Freshman Vanessa Borovilios has had a stellar spring season so far, last week she was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the year for the second time this year. 

However, Borovilios seemed to have a problem with a few too many bogeys down on her card. With the help of three birdies, she managed to finish 3-over in the first round on Day 1. 

Junior Mia Nixon had a standout performance in round one, becoming the only player for the Maroon and White to break par. Sophomore Cayetana Fernandez and senior Lauren Nguyen held down the fort, both shot 70 and sat at even par for the round. 

A&M ended round one tied for third, and posted a team total of two-over par. With round two quickly approaching, the Aggies were sitting in a good place. However, things started off rocky as round two began to unfold. 

With a combination of shooting bogeys and difficulty in finding birdies, the Aggies swiftly fell from the top of the leaderboard, and the gap began to widen. All five Aggies faced challenging rounds, with each shooting above par. The results left the Fightin’ Farmers stranded at 14-over at the end of Day 1. 

No. 9 Wake Forest and No. 3 Oregon shared the lead with team totals of even-par after Day 1, which set the standard for how A&M aimed to fight back in round three.  

The round opened with the Aggies hopeful of gaining some strokes back. Out there on the course first was sophomore Sky Sudberry. Opening with a birdie on the first hole, the Aggies had hope. However, she found herself back to stringing along bogeys, putting herself at 5-over for the day and 18-over for the tournament. 

The best rounds for A&M on Day 2 came from Nixon and Fernandez, who both shot 2-over for the day and tied at 4-over for the two-day tournament, earning themselves a tie for 19th place.

Nguyen also had trouble keeping herself steady on the second day after she was just 5-over after two rounds. However, on the back nine, she couldn’t stray away from the bogeys and carded no birdies to help her out. She shot a rough 80, leaving her at 15-over for the two-day tournament. 

With the Aggies slowly shuffling towards the bottom of the leaderboard, it did not seem promising as A&M finished with two-day total of 866, putting themselves right inside the top 10, in 9th. 

The Aggies are hosting their next tournament, The “Mo” Morial Invitational, in College Station April 7-8.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Cwis8582 Enhanced Nr
A&M track & field outdoor campaign opens with 18 wins at UTSA Invitational
Arma1724 enhanced nr
A&M soccer opens up spring schedule with 2-0 loss to Baylor
Rocios sbvs.alabama 20
Aggies earn series victory with 9-7 win
Junior Luke Casper reacts after scoring a point during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Arkansas on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Mitchell Tennis Center. (Lana Cheatham/The Battalion)
Sweeping the competition
Tennis Texas Fr (26 Of 40)
Stone-wall mental game
Freshman Kaitlyn Owens midair as she acts as the anchor for the Women's 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.
A&M women’s swim and dive collects accolades at NCAA Championships
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal