Fightin’ Farmers vie for a top-10 finish

The No. 17 Texas A&M Women’s golf headed to Fort Worth to compete in the annual Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate held at Colonial Country Club.

The two-day, three-round tournament was stacked with 14 ranked teams. Eleven of them, including the Aggies, being a part of the top-20 nationally ranked teams.

After the Maroon and White achieved a third-place finish two weeks ago, they had a slow start in round one on Monday. Freshman Vanessa Borovilios has had a stellar spring season so far, last week she was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the year for the second time this year.

However, Borovilios seemed to have a problem with a few too many bogeys down on her card. With the help of three birdies, she managed to finish 3-over in the first round on Day 1.

Junior Mia Nixon had a standout performance in round one, becoming the only player for the Maroon and White to break par. Sophomore Cayetana Fernandez and senior Lauren Nguyen held down the fort, both shot 70 and sat at even par for the round.

A&M ended round one tied for third, and posted a team total of two-over par. With round two quickly approaching, the Aggies were sitting in a good place. However, things started off rocky as round two began to unfold.

With a combination of shooting bogeys and difficulty in finding birdies, the Aggies swiftly fell from the top of the leaderboard, and the gap began to widen. All five Aggies faced challenging rounds, with each shooting above par. The results left the Fightin’ Farmers stranded at 14-over at the end of Day 1.

No. 9 Wake Forest and No. 3 Oregon shared the lead with team totals of even-par after Day 1, which set the standard for how A&M aimed to fight back in round three.

The round opened with the Aggies hopeful of gaining some strokes back. Out there on the course first was sophomore Sky Sudberry. Opening with a birdie on the first hole, the Aggies had hope. However, she found herself back to stringing along bogeys, putting herself at 5-over for the day and 18-over for the tournament.

The best rounds for A&M on Day 2 came from Nixon and Fernandez, who both shot 2-over for the day and tied at 4-over for the two-day tournament, earning themselves a tie for 19th place.

Nguyen also had trouble keeping herself steady on the second day after she was just 5-over after two rounds. However, on the back nine, she couldn’t stray away from the bogeys and carded no birdies to help her out. She shot a rough 80, leaving her at 15-over for the two-day tournament.

With the Aggies slowly shuffling towards the bottom of the leaderboard, it did not seem promising as A&M finished with two-day total of 866, putting themselves right inside the top 10, in 9th.

The Aggies are hosting their next tournament, The “Mo” Morial Invitational, in College Station April 7-8.