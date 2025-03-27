After dismantling Sam Houston 10-0, No. 6 Texas A&M softball continued their mid-week dominance by run-ruling North Texas 12-4 to achieve their 11th double-digit performance of the season.

“Making sure you’re hunting that pitch—there’s a difference between getting in the batter’s box and hunting pitches versus just hoping to touch the ball,” coach Trisha Ford said

A dark College Station day not only matched the Aggies’ black uniforms but also their start to the game.

The Mean Green got right after A&M’s junior starting pitcher Grace Sparks right from the get go, constantly fouling balls to put pressure on the Aggie defense. The bat finally connected as junior second baseman Cierra Simon went yard to draw blood first.

Sparks escaped the inning allowing just the one run, but not before exhausting her arm with a grueling 28-pitch frame.

The Aggies jumped out to a fast start, sparked by leadoff junior third baseman Kennedy Powell, who drew a walk in her first at-bat and stole second on the next pitch for her 15th stolen base of the season.

Sophomore first baseman Mya Perez carried over her impressive six-RBI performance from the win over Sam Houston, delivering an RBI single to bring Powell home and tie the game.

Graduate designated hitter Mac Barbara and senior shortstop Koko Wooley followed with back-to-back hits, allowing Perez to score and give A&M a 2-1 lead.

The Maroon and White then loaded the bases after senior center fielder Enright was walked, setting up a prime opportunity for a big first inning — much like last season’s matchup when they erupted for eight runs in the first on their way to a 12-0 win over the Mean Green.

However, freshman 2B KK Dement and junior catcher Grayson Coleman couldn’t capitalize, stranding three runners and settling for just two runs in a promising opening inning.

The bats went quiet over the next five frames as pitchers Sparks, her replacement freshman Sydney Lessentine, and North Texas’ Kyleigh Smith settled into rhythm.

However, bubbles flew all over Davis Diamond in the bottom of the fourth as the Aggies exploded for six runs, taking an 8-1 lead that would only grow.

Powell kicked off the bubble party with a single to right-center — her 18th RBI of the season — to bring in another run and advance senior left fielder Kramer Eschete to second.

The Aggies kept their foot on the gas and after a wild pitch put Powell and Eschete in scoring position, junior right fielder Amari Harper delivered a double, bringing both runners home and extending the lead to 6-1.

After yet another wild pitch that led to Perez advancing to third, set the stage for Enright who launched a deep shot over the left-field wall for her fifth home run of the season.

North Texas would not go away so easily as junior 3B Riley McNemar would send it past the wall to cut the lead to five and keep their hopes of a comeback alive.

In the following inning, the Maroon and White saw the opportunity to bust the game open once again, loading the bases with Barbara, Perez and Harper. Wooley’s walk brought in another run, but the Aggies came up empty after Enright’s line drive found Simon at second, who made a stellar catch to end the inning.

The Mean Green weren’t finished yet and kept the 12th Man on edge as they loaded the bases with a pair of walks and steals. A single from senior designated hitter Emma Grahmann brought in a run while keeping the bases loaded.

Junior SSTatum Sparks stepped up to the plate with the chance to hit a game-changing grand slam that would cut the Aggies’ lead to one. But Sydney Lessentine’s poise and experience saved the day for the Aggies as she delivered a perfectly placed strike, silencing the threat and closing the door on a potential comeback.

The Aggie offense had seen enough and took matters into their own hands. Dement opened what would be the last inning with a double, then advanced to third by a wild pitch. An Eschete single plated another run to increase the lead to 10-4. Four consecutive hits, with Barbara’s double delivering the final blow, brought in two more runs to run-rule North Texas 12-4 and improve A&M’s record to 28-5.

All nine starters recorded a hit, contributing to a season-high 14 total hits in the game. The Aggies will look to maintain their offensive momentum, having scored 31 runs over the past three games, as they face Loyola Marymount this weekend.