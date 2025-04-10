‘It’s something really special being a hometown kid’

After a spectacular three-game stretch that saw Texas A&M baseball score 40 runs, the Aggies extended their now-four-game winning streak with an 8-6 walk-off victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the tenth inning.

“We’re looking to win every single game,” sophomore designated hitter Caden Sorrell said. “We’re going to go out there and compete every day.”

It seemed a demoralizing 10-0 run-rule, no-hit defeat by Tennessee on April 4 was all that was needed for the Maroon and White to get a breakthrough that steadied their wayward season. Since the door was shut on the Aggies on their first day in Knoxville, Tennessee, an offensive resurgence has emerged from the depths of their misery, notching 47 hits for 48 runs in the four games following their last loss.

A more consistent batting order has turned the Fightin’ Farmers’ rocky offensive efforts into a balanced, coordinated attack thanks to the return of Sorrell. Since his return, Sorrell has turned kindling into a bushfire with his .407 batting average, including a three-home run Saturday against the Volunteers to power the Aggies past the reigning national champions.

But a baseball team’s revival is a lot like a steam locomotive; when it charges through ups and downs, a little maintenance must be done along the way. Therefore, a repair form has been issued for redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager, a typically lights-out Friday night starter who has been thrown around in recent SEC play. The Dallas native has seen his ERA rise to 6.75 in conference competition, including conceding seven hits and five earned runs in Thursday night’s game.

Though this could not shake the A&M resolve, as its forces banded together to help spark the hope that a change is in order for the 2025 campaign. After falling behind 3-1 in the third inning, the Aggie offense made it a point to show the Olsen Field crowd that they would not back down from a challenge.

This time, however, it would be off the bat of an unlikely hero: an otherwise struggling redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Binderup. A local product of College Station High School, Binderup had his fair share of troubles in getting the ball into play, batting just .067 in SEC play, including stranding the bases loaded in the first inning.

But the game of baseball plays no favorites, as the 6-foot-6 giant would not be discouraged in his next opportunity to avenge his previous folly. Mustering his strength on a 1-0 count, Binderup brought Blue Bell Park into a frenzy as he sent a 411-foot grand slam deep into the outfield to cap off a five-run inning and seize the lead back for A&M.

“Not everything has gone my way this season, but I put my head down and go out there and make a play,” Binderup said. “We went out there in the cages yesterday and tweaked my stance, and it was a pretty good game. It’s something really special being a hometown kid.”

No story of heroes would be complete without a villain or two, a role assumed by a band of South Carolina base runners in the top of the fifth inning. Keen on exposing Prager’s woes, the Gamecocks turned two hits and an error into a pair of runs. But freshman right fielder Terrence Kiel II was ready to start turning the tide for the Aggies.

The Atlantan RBI machine hauled in two crucial flyouts to help close the inning, but now holding onto just a single-run advantage, A&M required timely insurance runs if it was to maintain control of the driver’s seat. So who better to shine in the spotlight than Binderup once more?

An RBI-double kept the big man’s foot on the gas, contributing to the Gamecocks’ second change on the mound while Prager still stood the test of time, making it into the seventh inning while tallying eight strikeouts.

Thanks to a rebounding tail end of Prager’s night, fans were able to appreciate the jump that can be observed in the Aggie offense. The reduction of strikeouts and increase in quality at-bats has become the identity of a once-ailing Maroon and White batting order. But in a conference as dominant as the SEC, it is hard to predict how long a tear can continue against stout starting pitching and commanding bullpens.

Luckily for A&M, its fall back to Earth has not yet occurred, as a third straight conference victory has sparked belief as an up-and-coming starter from the Aggie dugout. The combination of Prager and sophomore right-handed pitcher Weston Moss proved itself deadly when firing on all cylinders, something Moss’ pitching was doing at an exceptional rate.

Nevertheless, like The Joker to the Batman, South Carolina would reappear time and again with attempts to crush the ever-occurring hero arc. With the score 7-6 in favor of the Aggies, Moss had the daunting task of collecting the Gamecocks’ final six outs and keeping coach Michael Earley and Co.’s turnaround dream alive.

The road would be bumpy, as a trio of singles created a tied game between the Gamecocks and the Aggies, the latter of which needed to make it known yet again that fans were looking at a team with a newfound resolve.

The plan was simple: get the go-ahead run in the eighth and silence the South Carolina offense’s final war cries at the top of the ninth. But in college baseball’s toughest conference, such strategies are not easily executed. Going down in order meant the Aggies would need a walk-off exclamation point to complete their Thursday night story without extra innings — assuming Moss was able to prevent the Gamecocks from reclaiming the lead.

Moss did just that, but not without the help of one more Aggie hero to come off the bench: Alabama State transfer junior left fielder Jamal George. The Puerto Rican quickster orchestrated a jaw-dropping over-the-wall home-run robbery, the likes of which kept a walk-off victory for the Aggies in play as George pounded his chest in an echoing cry of fearlessness.

Despite their best efforts, the Aggies would have to play on into extra innings for the first time this season with Moss still at the helm of the defense. A trio of strikeouts meant Moss was able to pound his own chest in defiance, splitting the 16 strikeout total with Prager, eight apiece.

The bottom of the tenth was the sum of the emotions that had transpired in the past five games condensed to one single pitch. With the Aggies’ fate in the balance, Sorrell stared down the Gamecock pitcher and delivered with a crying swing, carrying the ball over the stands for one final word Thursday night.

“I’m super proud of them,” Earley said. “I’ve seen them grind it out all season. It’s great to go out there and get a win like that for our home crowd.”

The Aggies will look to capture their second straight SEC series in a 6 p.m. matchup against South Carolina on Friday, April 11.