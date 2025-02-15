Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion

A&M men’s golf swings into fifth place at John A. Burns Intercollegiate

Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
February 15, 2025
Photo by CJ Smith
Texas A&M junior Phichaksn Maichon stands with a flag during The Aggie Invitational on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Traditions Golf Club. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

Coming off back-to-back tournament titles, No. 26 Texas A&M men’s golf packed its bags for a Hawaiian vacation as they travelled to Kauai for the John A. Burns Intercollegiate on the Ocean Course at Hokuala. After stumbling out of the gates, the Aggies finished tied for fifth place at 4-under 276. 

The Aggies started slow, opening tied for seventh place with No. 39  Long Beach State and Missouri after the first round. The Maroon and White closed out the first day at 6-over 286.

Despite the Aggies’ struggles, the competition remained fierce, save for No. 16 Utah, which pulled ahead with a 7-under 273, seven strokes better than a tie in second place.

“Obviously it’s not the round we wanted to have,” coach Brian Kortan said. “We were uncharacteristically sloppy around the greens with a few three-putts we should have had. We have 36 holes left, so we got a lot of golf to play. I know these guys have great rounds in them. … I look forward to these guys having a good day tomorrow and getting back in this.”

Freshman Wheaton Ennis continued a strong first year in Aggieland with a 3-under 67 on a par-70 course, including birdies on three of his final four holes. He opened the second day one stroke behind co-leaders Missouri sophomore Brock Snyder and No. 14 Illinois senior Jackson Buchanan.

“Wheaton held us in there with his finish today with birdies on three of his last four holes,” Kortan said. “And [junior Jaime Montojo] did a heck of a job making eagle and getting us a couple shots there at the end.”

In the second round, A&M shot 6-under to bring it even at 560, moving them up one spot on the leaderboard into sixth place. The Utes continued their dominant showing, moving to 15-under 545 before the final day.

A&M’s star, No. 54 senior Phichaksn Maichon, bounced back after a mundane first day with a six-birdie round. The Bangkok, Thailand product hit 4-under 66 to move himself into a tie for 24th place. Ennis continued to shine, posting a 1-under 69 on his way to being tied for sixth place as he led the Aggies.

“We’re disappointed in our finish today,” Kortan said. “We were in position to get double-digits under par. We let a few shots get away from us down the stretch. It was good to see Phichaksn bounce back, and Wheaton is in [a] great position, in a high position. We need five guys executing at a high level tomorrow. We have a great round in us. It will take all five playing 18 solid holes.”

On the final day, A&M improved slightly to finish tied with No. 10 Illinois and No. 20 San Diego State. Utah ended up finishing tied for the lead, splitting the title with No. 41 UNLV

Maichon continued to look more like himself on the third day with a round of 4-under 66 to lead the Aggies at the event’s conclusion, tied for eighth place. Ennis steadily slid down the leaderboard over the course of the event, but he ultimately finished 20th at 1-under 209.

“We saw more good than bad from this week,” Kortan said. “We had several guys play two really good rounds, but we need more of a complete tournament to finish at the top.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Golf
Texas A&amp;M junior Vishnu Sadagopan drives the ball during The Aggie Invitational on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Traditions Golf Club. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Swinging down the Gulf Coast
Freshman Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio appears to put in the rain during the Bryan Regional of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Traditions Golf Club on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Adams shines in A&M third-place finish
Freshman Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio tees off during the Bryan Regional of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Traditions Club on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Aggies close fall season with second-place finish at Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate
Freshman Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio tees off during the Bryan Regional of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Traditions Club on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M finishes fourth at White Sands Invitational in the Bahamas
Sophomore Phichaksn Maichon plays his tee shot on the fourth hole of the Traditions Club on the second day of the Aggie Invitational on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
No. 18 Aggies round out fall season in style with first-place showing at Furman Intercollegiate
Texas A&amp;M junior Phichaksn Maichon putts the ball during The Aggie Invitational on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Traditions Golf Club. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
No. 18 A&M finishes second at inaugural Quebein Cup
More in Sports
Bsbvselongm2 Hannahh8
Series one, series won: A&M baseball run-rules Elon 16-6
Arma1751
Aggies finish 1-1 on Day 3 of the Clearwater Invitational
Cwis2088
Hitting stride at a perfect time
Bbvsarkansas Swannc 1
Attack on the titan
Bsbvselongm1 Hannahh8
Aggies escape opening day disaster
Junior Jumping Seat Brooke Brombach lands her jump during Texas A&amp;M's meet against Auburn on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at Hildebrand Equine Complex (Katelynn Ivy/The Battalion).
Galloping to glory
Donate to The Battalion
$1065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal