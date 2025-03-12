Tamu ad 800x200 2025
No. 17 A&M places third at Clover Cup

Borovilos earns hardware after another top-three finish
Ava Loth, Sports Writer
March 12, 2025
Photo by Chris Swann
Freshman Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio tees off during the Bryan Regional of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Traditions Club on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

No. 17 Texas A&M women’s golf traveled to Arizona on March 10-12 to compete in the Clover Cup held at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park, Arizona. After placing second at their previous tournament, the Aggies looked to build on their momentum and secure another stellar finish. 

The Maroon and White ultimately put up a solid performance and finished in third place, trailing No. 8 Arizona State and No. 43 Clemson. A&M posted a three-round total of 1-under and a team total of 839, eight strokes behind second-place Clemson and 12 strokes behind Arizona State.

No. 43 freshman Vanessa Borovilos continued her strong performance in Arizona. After winning her first collegiate tournament two weeks ago and being named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the rookie broke par each round in Arizona, extending her streak to eight tournament rounds under par. 

Borovilos had a total of 14 birdies and one eagle over the three days. She held her position at the top of the leaderboard and was a key player in her team’s third-place finish. After the three days, she secured a tie for second place with Arizona State’s No. 46 junior Beth Coulter, both finishing at 6-under. 

A&M’s Spanish prodigy, No. 27 sophomore Cayetana Fernandez, also posted a top-10 finish, featuring four consecutive birdies during her final round. She faced some challenges in round two, shooting five strokes higher than her opening round, mainly due to several bogeys, which led her to shoot a 73 during round two. 

Fernandez managed to bounce back and finish at even par for the three-day tournament, ending in a tie for eighth place with Clemson’s senior Chloe Holder. 

Sophomore Sky Sudberry and senior Lauren Nguyen also propelled the team to the top of the leaderboard, each delivering a par-breaking round.

Sudberry faced trouble on Day 1 with the bogeys and doubles, leaving her at 7-over after the two rounds. Luckily, the next day she found her rhythm shooting one under leaving her at 6-over for the three-day tournament, tying for 20th place with UTSA junior Daniela Abonce. 

Lauren Nguyen had a total of seven birdies over the three days, however, the bogeys and doubles crept up on her, leaving her out of the top of the leaderboard. She finished at 7-over tying for 22nd place. 

After trading places in the top three throughout the first two rounds, the gap between the top teams widened on day three. The Aggies found themselves settling into third place as the final round came to a close. 

Unable to close the gap, the Fightin’ Farmers finished in third place and will look to shift their focus to their next tournament at the Charles Schwab Invitational on March 24.

