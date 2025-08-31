The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl

No. 9 A&M survives five-set thriller against Central Arkansas

Olivia Sims, Senior Sports Writer
August 31, 2025
Photo by Jaime Rowe
Opposite Logan Lednicky (9) celebrates with defense specialist Ava Underwood (12) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas State at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jaime Rowe/The Battalion)

After winning its first two matches of the season, No. 9 Texas A&M outlasted Central Arkansas in a five-set thriller at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston. The Aggies took on the Sugar Bears as part of the Rice Invitational and improved to a 3-0 record on the season after a thrilling victory.

After beating Rice in a three-set sweep on Friday, Aug. 29, the Maroon and White finished their time at the Rice Invitational with a win over Central Arkansas. The Aggie offense was led by sophomore outside hitter Kyndal Stowers, who had 14 kills and a .379 hitting percentage on the evening, leading the Aggies in both stats.

All the stars were aligned for the Aggies in the first set, as they trampled over the Sugar Bears, taking Set 1 25-13. There was a lot of back-and-forth action to open up the set, until several attacking errors from Central Arkansas allowed A&M to separate and capitalize on offense.

Freshman OH Taryn Morris played her first sets of the season, recording nine kills, including four in the first set. The Maroon and White had their best set of the evening, recording 17 kills and only having two hitting errors while holding the Sugar Bears to 13 points.

Central Arkansas regained its footing in the second set as it slowly chipped away at A&M from start to finish. The Aggies significantly decreased their hitting percentage, going from 0.500 to 0.080 between Sets 1 and 2. After seven service errors from the Aggies, the Sugar Bears capitalized and took the second set 25-21.

The third set was all A&M from the beginning, as it scored five straight points to open the set with a pair of kills from both Morris and senior OH Taylor Humphrey. Central Arkansas didn’t go away quietly, though, as it got its offense going by recording 13 kills and having its highest hitting percentage of the night, stealing the set 25-22.

Needing to take Sets 4 and 5 to secure the match, the Aggies worked well under pressure and dominated the fourth set, winning 25-16. Stowers was incredible, logging eight kills in the set, including the last four of the set to tie the match up.

With 15 points left to play, A&M continued to go with what was working best, giving the ball to the unstoppable Stowers at the net. The Maroon and White got out to an early 4-0 lead and relied on their offense, using the entire front row to outlast Central Arkansas 15-7.

After improving to a perfect 3-0 record on the season, the Aggies hit the road again as they head to Utah to take on the No. 23 Utes and the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 4 and 5, respectively. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3698
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Adri0363
A tale of two receivers: Mario Craver and KC Concepion led A&M to a season-opening win against UTSA
Adri9762
A&M hits ground running against UTSA
Texas A&M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) and middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) reach to block the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Rice with a side of victory
Fbjuly30crop (15 of 21)
Players to watch as No. 19 A&M takes on UTSA in season opener
Freshman LB Taurean York (21) high fives Junior DB Tyreek Chappell (7) at Texas A&amp;M's game against ACU on saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Kyle Field. (Julianne Shivers/ The Battalion)
Aggies set to chase down the Roadrunners
2025.8.17 lamarvsa&m carrascos 6
A&M soccer’s outing in Denver ruled a no-contest
More in Volleyball
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) celebrates a hit during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
No. 9 A&M starts season on a high note with win over No. 11 Minnesota
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) goes up for a spike during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi State at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)
Morrison and Co. are back in the top-10
Texas A&amp;M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) spikes the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi State in Reed Arena Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Spring into Aggie volleyball
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) reacts after the Aggies drop a point during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A dress rehearsal
Texas A&amp;M outside hitter Caroline Meuth (16) and Texas A&amp;M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) attept to block the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M falls to No.7 Wisconsin in Regional Semifinal thriller
Head coach Jamie Morrison celebrates winning a point during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi State in Reed Arena Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Devils go down in Tempe
Donate to The Battalion
$3698
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal