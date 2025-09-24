Players to watch against Auburn

As Southeastern Conference play is commencing, No. 9 Texas A&M football will return to Kyle Field to face Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 27.

In the long-anticipated matchup following a bye week, the undefeated Aggies will be seeking redemption after their upsetting 43-41, four-overtime loss to the Tigers last season — a squad that went on to have a season record of 5-7.

Mario Craver, sophomore wide receiver, Texas A&M

Since transferring to A&M this season from Mississippi State, sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver has already made his mark for the Aggies. In A&M’s Week 3 win over Notre Dame, Craver notched 207 receiving yards with seven catches. Not only did the Alabama native record a career high but he also became the eighth player in Aggie history to deliver a 200-yard receiving game.

Already surpassing his 2024 stat line for the Bulldogs, Craver has totaled an SEC-leading 443 receiving yards on 20 catches.

Albert Regis, graduate defensive tackle, Texas A&M

Breaking through for the Aggies defense, graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis has tallied 15 tackles, including nine solo take downs and a single sack on the season. Heading into the bye week, he ranked No. 2 in defensive tackles across the SEC.

Regis earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors on Sept. 15 after the Aggies’ statement win on the road against Notre Dame, where he had a career-high seven total tackles, five solo stops and his first sack of the season.

Randy Bond, graduate kicker, Texas A&M

After scoring the game-winning extra point in the nail biter against Notre Dame, graduate kicker Randy Bond now boasts 12 career games with 10-plus points. The game-deciding point marked his 124th straight successful point-after attempt and set an A&M record. Bond’s 11 points against Notre Dame put the Maroon and White ahead, helping to secure the 41-40 win.

As A&M enters conference play, tighter games can be expected, where Bond’s special teams efficiency — along with accuracy in high pressure moments — could make the difference.

Cam Coleman, sophomore wide receiver, Auburn

Despite the road loss to No. 7 Oklahoma, sophomore WR Cam Coleman still managed to put up solid numbers for the Tigers. Coleman reeled in three receptions for 88 yards while also putting the first touchdown on the board for Auburn and leading the Tiger receivers in yardage.

During his rookie season, he recorded seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Aggies, which ultimately handed the lead to the Tigers early in the upset.

Jeremiah Cobb, junior running back, Auburn

Jeremiah Cobb’s game against the Sooners marked his lowest performance of the season so far, finishing the game with just 61 rushing yards. However, he has shown to be a dynamic rushing threat, with a total of 314 yards on the ground in his previous three games.

His ability to take the pressure off his quarterback is a key factor in Auburn’s offense and will surely flip the script right back to A&M’s defensive line.

Jackson Arnold, junior quarterback, Auburn

Since transferring from Oklahoma following the 2024 season, junior quarterback Jackson Arnold has started in all four games for Auburn. He has recorded five passing and four rushing touchdowns, proving he can be seen as a dual threat.

Without an interception on the season, Arnold has demonstrated his ball security and unwillingness to make mistakes.

After a rough stretch found Arnold on the bench for Oklahoma last year, he has managed to complete a turn around for Auburn and — so far — become a reliable starter.

Keyron Crawford, senior defensive end, Auburn

Leading Auburn’s D-line, senior defensive end Keyron Crawford had a stellar start in their season opener against Baylor. He had seven tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble in their 38-24 win against the Bears.

He has continued to put up disruptive numbers, including 18 tackles in the first four games, stampeding in to position himself as the Tigers’ most dangerous pass rusher.