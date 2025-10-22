Players to watch: Aggies look to end 31-year drought at Death Valley

No. 3 Texas A&M football edged out Arkansas 45-42 last week to start 7-0 for the first time since 1994 — but the road only gets tougher from here.

Next stop: Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tiger Stadium — otherwise known as Death Valley — is known as one of the loudest and most unforgiving venues in college football, and No. 20 LSU will be desperate to keep its season alive with two losses already.

Will coach Brian Kelly’s Tigers find a way to save their season, or will coach Mike Elko’s Aggies stay unbeaten and accomplish something that hasn’t been done in three decades — win at Death Valley?

Here are the players to watch Saturday night.

Dayon Hayes, graduate defensive end, Texas A&M

With redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell likely drawing double teams all night, the rest of LSU’s offensive line will be left in one-on-one situations. That’s where graduate student DE Dayon Hayes comes in, ready to cause chaos in the backfield opposite Howell.

Hayes has been on a tear over the past three games, recording at least one sack in each. His best showing came against Florida, when a fourth-quarter strip sack and subsequent fumble recovery sealed the A&M win.

LSU’s offensive line entered the season with major question marks after losing four starters to the NFL, and it’s been the team’s biggest weakness ever since. Expect Hayes and Co. to exploit that all night long.

KC Concepcion, junior wide receiver, Texas A&M

For A&M fans, it’s been a breath of fresh air watching two explosive playmakers who can score anytime they touch the ball. Whether it’s sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver or junior WR KC Concepcion making plays, the Aggies boast one of the most dynamic receiving duos in college football.

It’s Concepcion, though, who could be the difference-maker against LSU’s stout secondary. He’s hauled in 33 catches for 500 yards and leads the team with six touchdowns. Despite only eclipsing the 100-yard mark once this season, he feels due for another breakout performance.

With LSU expected to stack the box to slow down A&M’s run game, look for offensive coordinator Collin Klein to scheme up quick ways to get Concepcion the ball in space.

Nate Boerkircher, graduate tight end, Texas A&M

Forever etched in Aggie football lore after his late-game heroics against Notre Dame, senior tight end Nate Boerkircher could be an X-factor against LSU.

While the tight end position hasn’t drawn as much attention as A&M’s high-powered wideouts, the 12th Man might be in for a surprise Saturday night. LSU surrendered another eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown to Vanderbilt’s tight end room — accounting for more than half of the Commodores’ total passing production.

Boerkircher has quietly become redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed’s security blanket as the season has progressed. He hauled in four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown last week — his second of the year — and could be primed for a breakout performance in Death Valley if given the opportunity.

Mansoor Delane, senior defensive back, LSU

Widely regarded as one of the premier defensive backs in college football, senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has been nothing short of a lockdown presence this season. Through seven games, he has totaled 18 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups for a defense giving up 189.6 passing yards per contest.

LSU will need Delane at his absolute best when the explosive A&M duo of Craver and Concepcion roll into Baton Rouge. Expect Delane to shadow Concepcion on the outside for most of the night, with the occasional slot matchup against Craver..

Seen as a potential first-round NFL Draft prospect, Delane is one of the frontrunners for the Jim Thorpe Award that honors the nation’s top defensive back. A strong showing against one of college football’s most explosive passing attacks would only strengthen his chances.

Caden Durham, sophomore running back, LSU

A former Duncanville Panther, sophomore running back Caden Durham is more than familiar with Aggie football. Not only was he heavily recruited by A&M, but he also faced the Aggies last season — though it was far from his best outing. Durham managed just 15 yards on 11 carries, averaging a mere 1.4 yards per attempt against the Maroon and White defense.

Now in his sophomore season, Durham will need a much stronger performance if LSU hopes to keep pace with the Aggies. He’s put together a solid campaign so far, recording 342 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries, good for a 4.6-yard average.

A&M held its first three Southeastern Conference opponents to a combined 203 rushing yards. Then came Arkansas, which racked up 218 by halftime and finished with 268.

So which version of the Aggie defense will show up Saturday? The dominant front that suffocated opponents early in conference play, or the shaky unit that struggled in Fayetteville, Arkansas? Durham is hoping for the latter.

Trey’Dez Green, sophomore tight end, LSU

A jack-of-all-trades, sophomore TE Trey’Dez Green is a must-see player. His 6-foot-7 frame and wide receiver-like agility make him a nightmare to scheme against — and he’s simply fun to watch.

Limited by a sprained MCL, Green has appeared in only three games this season — but he’s made every one count. He’s totaled 15 receptions for 210 yards and three touchdowns, finding the end zone in each game he’s played.

Whether it’s a linebacker, cornerback or safety lined up across from him, Elko will have his hands full trying to slow him down. Once the Tigers reach the red zone, Green will instantly become LSU’s top target to stop.