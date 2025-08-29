Players to watch as No. 19 A&M takes on UTSA in season opener

Aggieland has waited in eager anticipation for No. 19 Texas A&M football’s 2025 season opener against UTSA on Aug. 30, and with the big day just a week away, it’s time for the Aggies to strap on the shoulder pads and defend the homestead.

But who can fans expect to see jump off the page in a battle against the Roadrunners? Here’s a handful of Fightin’ Farmers to keep an eye on at Kyle Field.

Reuben Owens II, redshirt sophomore running back

In a game that will likely see senior RB Le’Veon Moss earn himself ample rest time, fans will be delighted to see the return of Owens from a leg injury that limited him to just 16 carries last season.

UTSA would be wise not to underestimate Owens in light of his time off. The El Campo native was scorching through competition in his rookie season, which ultimately landed him All-SEC Freshman Team honors.

An incredible offensive line and a chip on the shoulder are a deadly combination for a running back who has already shown flashes of greatness before. Let the revenge tour begin.

Tyreek Chappell, redshirt senior cornerback

Another player who saw limited action due to injury, Chappell looks to join Owens in a quest for redemption. A veteran of the A&M program, the Philadelphia native took his talents to College Station and has since been an established presence in the secondary.

Known for his speed and ability to read the quarterback’s eyes, Chappell has broken up 26 passes through three seasons of work and will have a chance to silence any doubters quickly with his return to the field.

TK Norman, freshman wide receiver

One of the highlights to come out of preseason camp, Norman is a player who has received plenty of praise from the coaching staff, including Elko himself, in a fall camp presser.

“TK Norman has put on 20 pounds and all kinds of muscle,” Elko said. “He showed up at 165 and now he’s up to 185.”

As a high school junior in Alabama, Norman caught 10 touchdown passes while he helped G.W. Carver High School reach the playoffs.

Though the wide receiver battle has become a tight one as the season marches towards its beginning, Norman has used his 6-foot, 182-pound frame to turn heads in practice and has pushed himself into consideration to be one of the top receiver options behind the likes of junior and sophomore WRs KC Concepcion and Mario Craver. If the Maroon and White can jump to a comfortable lead, look for Norman to shine in limited playing time.

DJ Hicks Jr., junior defensive tackle

Poised to take over the enforcer role on the defensive line after several key departures to the NFL, Hicks will finally have his shot to be one of the next great Aggie defenders. Weighing in at almost 300 pounds, the Katy Paetow product will be eager to slam the door on undersized American Conference competition.

Playing in 24 games through two seasons, Hicks has been able to flash his effectiveness by operating as a clean-up tackler and occasionally piercing through the line to grab his share of sacks. His strength goes further than just stats; his pressures have disrupted passing lanes as the defensive line closes in. Stay on high alert for this Katy wrecking ball.

Rylan Kennedy, redshirt sophomore defensive end

Another Maroon and White defender who can take a leadership role in year two of defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s system is Kennedy, a lightning-quick edge rusher who is sure to spook UTSA offensive linemen.

A lean frame gives Kennedy an advantage to get separation from blockers and make plays on the ball carrier. Though his production hasn’t been the highest, he is no stranger to the field, as Kennedy has played in 25 games thus far in his time at A&M.

Lamont Rogers, freshman left tackle

The final player to keep an eye out for is a young star who will look to be the next in a long legacy of A&M offensive linemen.

A late swipe from Missouri on the recruiting trail, the once-Tiger commit Rogers decided to take his talents to College Station after the Aggies’ blowout 41-10 win over Mizzou on Oct. 5 in the 2024 season.

Another example of a player who will get a chance to go out and show his skills when the starters come out, Rogers has a colossal 6-foot-6, 337-pound build to power through defenders and open up lanes for the running back room.

Rogers will have his chance to shine in 2026, but perhaps a peek into his talents now will give the coaching staff an idea if he has what it takes to fill in if any starters go down with injury.