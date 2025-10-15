Players to watch as No. 4 Texas A&M takes on Arkansas in road matchup

After commanding a successful Southeastern Conference home defense, No. 4 Texas A&M football heads on a month-long road odyssey, with its first stop being a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It’s been tough sledding in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as the Razorbacks are fresh off of firing their head coach and instating their offensive coordinator, Bobby Petrino, as interim in Sam Pittman’s stead. It’s a decision packed to the brim with controversy, though both teams have one common goal in mind: winning a rivalry showdown.

This game will be the latest iteration of the Aggies and Razorbacks’ annual contest, as it began again in 2012 following a hiatus dating back to the collapse of the Southwest Conference. Both squads will be keen on having the last word, but which players will make the biggest impact in a contest of SEC rivals?

Let’s dive right in on who’s leading the way on opposite ends of the line of scrimmage.

Rueben Owens II, redshirt sophomore running back, Texas A&M

Unfortunate injuries have plagued the Aggies’ rushers in the last two seasons, and the loss of senior running back Le’Veon Moss for at least a few weeks has thrown a wrench in coach Mike Elko’s plans for a dominant rushing attack.

However, not all hope is lost — not with redshirt sophomore RB Rueben Owens II ready to step up.

A dominant win over Mississippi State saw Moss go down early with an injury, opening the door for Owens to have a career night. A personal best of 161 yards from scrimmage made Owens the focal point in the 31-9 blowout of the Bulldogs. While Moss will surely be missed, the Aggies have the next man up to fill his shoes.

Cashius Howell, redshirt senior defensive end, Texas A&M

Simply put, it’s hard not to keep eyes on the SEC’s sack leader. Few offensive lines have been able to corral redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell — without holding him, that is. The former Bowling Green Eagle has been keen on adding himself among the Aggies’ defensive legends, racking up eight sacks in just six games of work.

The Razorbacks benefit from having one of the best offensive line units in the conference, though it will need to bring its A-game to take on the SEC’s most prolific pass rusher. With two multi-sack games to his name, Howell will be ready to wrap some piggies in a blanket of superb defense.

Daymion Sanford, junior linebacker, Texas A&M

Second to Howell’s sack number with 2.5 is junior linebacker Daymion Sanford, a reserve player who has been thrust into a starting role due to senior LB Scooby Williams’ injury. Someone needed to step up, and Sanford has done it by a mile.

A local talent from Katy, Sanford has dominated the field since filling in for Williams, already racking up 27 total tackles — good for third on the Aggies’ leaderboard. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his sack and interception against the Bulldogs, and now he aims to give the Razorbacks a taste of what he is capable of as a sideline-to-sideline defender.

Quincy Rhodes Jr., junior defensive lineman, Arkansas

Three sacks behind Howell on the SEC leaderboard is junior defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr., a towering 6-foot-6 defender who has been a force of destruction on the Razorbacks’ defensive front. He comes into the matchup with five sacks and 24 total tackles.

There’s true reason to fear Rhodes, as he became the first Arkansas defender since 2010 to notch two sacks and at least four tackles for loss in one game — ultimately resulting in a narrow defeat at the hands of Memphis. He will be itching to replicate that effort against A&M’s “Maroon Goons.”

The Aggies will have to prepare thoroughly for the threat that Rhodes possesses, as the Razorbacks are a breakout game away from avenging what many would consider a lost season in Fayetteville.

Taylen Green, redshirt senior quarterback, Arkansas

Perhaps the most dynamic passer the Aggies will face this year, redshirt senior quarterback Taylen Green is one of the country’s deadliest blends of arm and rushing talent, sitting with a monstrous 2,158 yards of total offense.

Green has been the leader of the Arkansas offense, which has put up over 30 points in all but one of its contests this season and will be eager to test the constricting ability of A&M’s third-down defense, which has only allowed a 6% conversion rate so far.

Whether it’s through the air or churning out yards on the ground, keep a close look at Green to be the difference maker that keeps the Razorbacks deep in the fight against the Aggies.

Stephen Dix Jr., redshirt senior linebacker, Arkansas

Where the Aggies have junior LB Taurean York to be the field general on defense, the Razorbacks have redshirt senior LB Stephen Dix Jr. calling the shots for their unit. A three-time transfer, Dix has found his home at Arkansas as its leading tackler with 44.

A 240-pound enforcer beyond the line of scrimmage, Dix is the Razorbacks’ hopeful answer to the dynamic Aggie pass-catching duo of sophomore and junior wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, where he will be one of the last lines of defense against some of the SEC’s finest.Teams feed off the energy of their leaders, and Dix will have to be nothing short of a Generac to defend their home front from a Texas-sized heat wave of Aggie offense.