Puppy chow: Aggies sweep Bulldogs in regular season finale

No. 6 Texas A&M volleyball closed out its regular season with a sweep against the Georgia Bulldogs, on Sunday, Nov. 16 at Reed Arena. The Aggies finished the season 14-1 in Southeastern Conference play and 22-3 overall, their best record since 1984. With the SEC up next, the Fightin’ Farmers chose the right time to play arguably their best game of the season.

Runs, runs and more runs

The Aggies came out sluggish in the first two sets, only accumulating a 10-8 lead in both sets. However, momentum shifted so heavily in favor of the Maroon and White it could have registered on the Richter scale. After a successful challenge from coach Jamie Morrison in the first set, the Aggies went on an 11-3 run to push the score to 21-11, before taking the first set, 25-13.

It was the same story in the second set when A&M put their foot on the gas. Senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky led the way, putting in work at the corner of the net to contribute five kills leading the Aggies to an 11-6 scoring run after being knotted at 10-8. A&M won the set 25-17, with a highly efficient .423 hitting percentage.

A&M came out guns blazing in the third set with a 13-3 scoring run which forced Georgia to take a timeout to try and stem the bleeding. The veins of the Bulldogs did not run dry, as they continued to break Georgia’s spirit, winning the set, 25-13.

High hitting percentage

The Aggies finished the match with an eye-popping .525 hitting percentage. That registered a season high for an A&M, which heading into this game, ranked third in the SEC at .291. An efficient and effective offensive effort allowed A&M to continue that same story against a Georgia squad that ranked third in the SEC in opponent hitting percentage, allowing a measly .191 before today.

“Like, one of the things I talk about, and again when I say being us, it’s just we want to play offense in a way that we’re either gonna get kills or cause chaos,” Morrison said. “ … I think we constantly kept them off balance the entire match.”

Everybody eats

With this season-high efficiency came a dominant offensive outing and a stacked stat sheet. Four A&M players ended with at least eight kills, and three finished with at least 10. Lednicky led the way with 13, senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and redshirt sophomore outside hitter Kyndal Stowers both had 10 and senior OH Emily Hellmuth earned her seat at the table with eight.

“I talk about being asked one of our core tenants, strength and balance, and the fact that we’re gonna have a lot of options,” Morrison said. “ … It’s really hard to defend. So I think from a scouting standpoint, you look at this match and you’re like, ‘Alright, do you want to shut down the middles or do you want to shut down the pins?’ It’s really hard to do both.”

Four players hit over .500 today, with Cos-Okpalla leading the way, hitting a staggering .750, and continuing the story of the depth of this A&M attack.

“See space, hit space,” Lednicky said. “I think that we did the scout really well, and I know the setters do a great job of planning, what rotation, what’s gonna go good.”

12th Man effect

In the Aggies final regular season game at Reed Arena 5,751 people packed into the stands, the second highest attendance of 2025 and fourth-most in program history.

“I don’t think I can express enough gratitude for what I have for the 12th Man, for the way they showed up in terms of numbers,” Morrison said. “I’m gonna say this until I’m blue in the face, the way that people show up, the passion, the way the people that want to support, they want to help us win.”

After the upcoming SEC Tournament in Savannah, Georgia, A&M has a high likelihood of hosting at least the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at Reed Arena.

“I mean, facing anyone in the NCAA tournament, back here again, that’s gonna be an insane environment just because higher stakes … there’s more to it,” Lednicky said. “So, I mean, if we can get people here at 12 on a Sunday, I can’t imagine what is to come.”

A&M will be the No. 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, with its first match on Sunday, Nov. 23, against an opponent to be determined at Enmarket Arena in Savannah.