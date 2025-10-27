The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Lt tx.ag uhsletstalk

Reed, Howell earn SEC weekly honors

Noah Ruiz, Senior Sports Writer
October 27, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs deep during Texas A&M football’s game against LSU at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Despite a rough second quarter, No. 3 Texas A&M football continued its pillage through Southeastern Conference competition by blowing out the LSU Tigers in 49-25 fashion. The Aggies leaned on their leaders on both sides of the ball to achieve victory, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed and redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell earning SEC weekly honors.

Reed let his two second-quarter interceptions get lost in his four-touchdown performance, where he rushed for a career-high 108 yards while the Tigers scrambled to find the answer to containing the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Safe to say the Tigers are still brainstorming, as Reed has scored seven total touchdowns across his two victories against LSU.

On the flip side, Howell has picked up yet another SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for his two-sack performance against the Bayou Bengals. As the SEC’s sack leader, the former Bowling Green transfer demands high amounts of attention, and even so, he still finds his way to quarterbacks.

LSU had the unfortunate situation of matching him against true freshman left tackle Carius Curne, where Howell could be seen barking at the young blocker until the Tigers were forced to call a timeout on their first offensive drive.

from X

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Mgolf crop 5
Aggies capture Steelwood Collegiate Invitational after storms end play early
10 26 2025 the premier batt sized 1 1
Bucky Ball has arrived: A&M opens season with 95-88 exhibition win over Arizona State
Salgador socvs.kentucky 2
A&M loses 3-0 to Kentucky, likely ending 2025 campaign
cd 6750 enhanced nr
Aggies sweep Rebels for fifth straight conference victory
Imgl0881
A tale of two halves: A&M puts up 35 unanswered points against LSU in Death Valley
Imgl0415
Claimin’ Baton Rouge: Aggies overcome sloppy first half to remain unbeaten
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal