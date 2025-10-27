Reed, Howell earn SEC weekly honors

Despite a rough second quarter, No. 3 Texas A&M football continued its pillage through Southeastern Conference competition by blowing out the LSU Tigers in 49-25 fashion. The Aggies leaned on their leaders on both sides of the ball to achieve victory, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed and redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell earning SEC weekly honors.

Reed let his two second-quarter interceptions get lost in his four-touchdown performance, where he rushed for a career-high 108 yards while the Tigers scrambled to find the answer to containing the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Safe to say the Tigers are still brainstorming, as Reed has scored seven total touchdowns across his two victories against LSU.

On the flip side, Howell has picked up yet another SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for his two-sack performance against the Bayou Bengals. As the SEC’s sack leader, the former Bowling Green transfer demands high amounts of attention, and even so, he still finds his way to quarterbacks.

LSU had the unfortunate situation of matching him against true freshman left tackle Carius Curne, where Howell could be seen barking at the young blocker until the Tigers were forced to call a timeout on their first offensive drive.