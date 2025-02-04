Swinging down the Gulf Coast

Texas A&M men’s golf traveled to Atlantic Beach, Florida to compete in the Sea Best Invitational from Feb. 2-3. The event marked the Aggies first match of the spring season. The Maroon and White finished first both days with a final team score of 26-under 852.

“It was just an accumulation of a lot of solid golf,” coach Brian Kortan said in a press release on Monday. “They put a lot of shots together and took care of the ball really well for the most part. We wedged it really well today, which is something we talked about and work on quite a bit. It was good to see that work play out on the course. Overall, the guys were ready to play. They wanted to get out there and get the spring season started.”

Senior Phichaksn Maichon continued his spectacular season, finishing first day one with scores of 2-under 35, and 3-under 36 in his first round of the Sea Best Invitational. In the second round, he finished with a total score of 9-under 142 and was seated first place in the individual chart. Freshman Wheaton Ennis continued his inaugural campaign with scores of 1-under 35 and 1-under 36, giving him a total of 2-under 71. Round two showed similar results for Ennis as he finished the day with a score of 5-under 142.

Junior Jaime Montojo finished team play with scores of an even 35-and 1-under 36 in round one. Montojo finished his day one campaign with a total score of 2-under 71 in round two, tying for No. 7. Sophomore Aaron Pounds had splits of 1-under 71 in his first two rounds, finishing with a total score of 2-under 142 and tied for No. 12. Senior Michael Heidelbaugh finished day one of team play with scores 1-under 71 in round one and an even 71 in round two. The Aggies finished with a team score of 19-under 568 in Monday’s two rounds.

Despite playing solo, senior Vishnu Sadagopan had a score of 6-under 71 in round one. In the second, Sadagopan ended the day with a score of 3-under 142 and tied for seventh.

“Winning the golf tournament is something we want every time out,” Kortan said in a press release on Monday. “So the guys will be ready to go. We just have to keep doing the things we did today. We have to take care of the ball off the tee which puts you in position to attack these par 4s and play the par 3s as well.”

Despite having only one event Tuesday, the Aggies pulled away with first place in the tournament in team play, finishing a team score of 26-under 852.

Maichon continued his spectacular performance, with a 2-under 71 outing in round three, finishing with a total score of 11-under 213 and finished as the top spot in the individual chart. Montojo and Ennis trailed behind Maichon, with Montojo finishing fifth, on a total score of 6-under 213 and Ennis sixth on a score of 5-under 213.

Heidelbaugh finished the day tied for 9th, going 2-under 71 in the third round and finishing the tournament with a final score of 3-under 213. Pounds rounded out team play with 2-over 71 in round three, tying for No. 17 with a final score of even 213.

In individual play, Sadagopan rounded out the day with a score of 1-under 71 in round three and a total score of 4-under 213.

A&M will travel to Lihue, Hawai’i to compete in a three-day tournament at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate from Feb. 13-15.