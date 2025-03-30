Texas A&M equestrian falls short of SEC Championship, losing 11-8 to South Carolina

No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian faced off against No. 7 South Carolina in the SEC Championship Final at the Tryon International Equestrian Center but fell short, losing 11-8 to the Gamecocks.

A strong start in Fences

The Fightin’ Farmers began strong in the Fences competition, winning 3-2. Fifth year Devon Thomas, junior Alexa Leong and sophomore Alida Treuting secured three points, with scores of 84, 79 and 83.33 on Campo, Camboro and Perry.

The Gamecocks won two points in the process via freshman Amira Kettaneh and junior Natalie Jayne scoring 88.33 and 86.67 on JJ and Rico, respectively.

Defeated in the Flat

South Carolina bounced back in the Flat discipline with a hard-fought 3-2 result. Despite a valiant effort by graduate Maggie Nealon and Thomas to steal two points for the Aggies, it was not enough to overtake the Gamecocks.

South Carolina then secured three points to flip momentum against A&M. Senior Sophie Mitchell, Kettaneh and Jayne scored 80.67, 81 and 83 on Georgie, Snookie and Bebe. The Aggies and Gamecocks were tied 5-5 in the Jumping Seat overall score.

Blown opportunity in the Horsemanship

The Gamecocks continued to have an edge over the Aggies, adding three more points in the Horsemanship discipline. The junior duo of Alyssa Jipping, Carly Jenkins and sophomore Jordyn Humbert managed to secure three points, with scores of 76, 76.17 and 73.50 on Red, Boomer and Olive.

The Fightin’ Farmers continued to battle despite the loss, managing to win two points from sophomore Kaylynn Heitman and junior Meagan Braun, scoring 76.33 and 76.17 on Garth and Chopper.

Gamecocks win it with Reining

South Carolina put the nail in A&M’s coffin in the Reining discipline, 3-1. Fifth year Chloe Stephenson, senior Chloe VanStone and junior Mattilyn McNeill charged past the Aggies, winning three points on scores of 69.50, 72.17 and 66.67 on Odie, Slash and Fiona.

The Aggies came away with only one point. Junior Gracie Casebolt secured the lone point for A&M in Reining with a score of 70.17 on Shrek. Gamecocks senior Haley Turner prevented the Aggies from getting another point, drawing with Senior Mattie Gustin.

The Aggies lost 6-3 in the Western Seat and 11-8 overall.

A&M will travel to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida to compete in the NCEA Championship from April 17-19.