Texas A&M ranked 19th in preseason AP Poll

Aggies make preseason AP Top 25 for seventh year in a row
Matthew Seaver, Associate Sports Editor
August 11, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws during Texas A&M Football’s practice at Coolidge Outdoor Fields on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

With year two under head coach Mike Elko underway, Texas A&M football is building hype as the Aggies begin the season at No. 19 in the AP Top 25. Marking this as the seventh consecutive season that A&M has been ranked in the preseason top 25. 

A&M is one of ten teams in the Southeastern Conference to appear in the AP Poll, the most of any conference in the NCAA. One of those conference mates, rival Texas, will begin the season ranked No.1 for the first time in program history. 

Besides visiting the No. 1 Longhorns in their season finale, the Aggies will take on four other ranked opponents in 2025, traveling to face No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 9 LSU. Along with welcoming both No. 13 South Carolina and No. 15 Florida to Kyle Field.

Other ranked SEC teams include, No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 21 Ole Miss and No. 24 Tennessee. The Aggies have their work cut out for them if they hope to make their first appearance in the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff in 2025.

