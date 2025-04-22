With non-conference play coming to an end, No. 2 Texas A&M softball put on a show for the 12th Man, cementing its 40th win of the season over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

“This team has earned everything that they have received so far, and they will have to continue to earn everything,” coach Trisha Ford said. “We’ve played one of the hardest, I think, the hardest schedule moving forward, as of right now.”

The last time the Aggies faced the Ragin’ Cajuns, they escaped with a narrow 4-2 win at home. This time, they run-ruled the swamp-dwelling visitors 11-6, behind an impressive three-home run performance.

“I think for us, it’s just never taking our foot off the gas, like we’re never satisfied,” senior center fielder Allie Enright said following her six-RBI performance. “It doesn’t matter how many runs we’re up by, like we’re not going to stop until the last out.”

Junior right-handed pitcher Grace Sparks received the nod to start in the circle. She proceeded to give up one hit and throw a strikeout in the first frame before sending her defense back to the dugout on a high note.

Louisiana senior RHP Tyra Clary got off to a poor start after placing two Fightin’ Farmers on base, which built up anticipation for graduate designated player Mac Barbara to land a single hit just out of the reach of freshman second baseman Gabbie Stutes.

The shot by Barbara sent one home before Enright busted the inning open with a two-run RBI hit, pushing the score to 3-0 and ending the inning.

The bats continued to heat up for A&M in the bottom of the second as Clary walked one before allowing junior third baseman Kennedy Powell to single through the right side. The hit ended her time on the mound as the Cajuns’ coach, Alyson Habetz, turned to freshman RHP Mallory Wheeler for answers.

With defiance, Wheeler dealt a mean hand to junior right fielder Amari Harper, striking her out before ending the inning with a groundout to sophomore first baseman Mya Perez.

END 2

In hopes of igniting some fire on the offensive side, senior catcher Savannah White provided her own spark with a high-rising home run shot that rang off the top of the left foul pole.

TOP 3

However, the fire was doused with two groundouts and a flyout, ultimately dragging the Cajuns back to their dugout down 3-1.

To end the third, Barabara continued to do what she does best: hit dingers.

When the Long Beach, California native got up to the plate in the bottom of the third, the only thing on her mind was sending the ball outside of the field.

Freshman 2B KK Dement wanted a piece of the action too, outdoing her counterpart with her 10th homer of the season as the ball bounced over the scoreboard, pushing the score to 6-1.

“[Dement] understands situation, she understands what her job is,” Ford said. “I think we’re blessed to have her, to be honest with you. I think she’s going to be very special, and I can’t wait to see what she looks like in her junior and senior year.”

Louisiana found its second run after a pop fly to left field was missed by freshman left fielder Frankie Vrazel and Powell due to a miscommunication. However, freshman RHP Sydney Lessentine ended the inning on a strikeout.

Sprinting to first, Powell found herself on base after a successful bunt in the bottom of the fourth. The Ragin’ Cajuns were in a bind after allowing two on base, and then made matters worse by intentionally walking Barbara. Junior RHP Bethaney Noble sent Powell through home with another walk, before giving up a grand slam to Enright.

The Santa Clarita, California native made a fat lady sing with her shot, cementing the 11-2 run-rule win.

Now all that remains in the Aggies’ schedule are two conference weekend series, and then the postseason.

“This year feels different,” Ford said. “I think, from top to bottom of lineups, top to bottom in the conference, it’s hard. Like, you could either go like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so tired. This is hard.’ Or you could be like, ‘This is making me better when I get to postseason, there is nothing that you’re going to throw at me that I have not done every single weekend.’”

Next, A&M hosts another tough conference opponent, No. 9 Arkansas, starting the weekend series on Friday, April 25.