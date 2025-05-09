Swan Song: A new chapter, thanks to The Battalion

When I transferred to Texas A&M from Corpus Christi, I felt lost. I was not sure where I fit or what path I was supposed to follow. It took time and a lot of trust, but eventually I found what I was missing: a community, a passion and a reason to believe I was right where I needed to be.

As a fourth-generation Aggie, I thought I knew what to expect from life at A&M. But it wasn’t until I started writing for The Battalion that I discovered a whole new side of this university and local community.

Even though I only spent one semester on the Life & Arts desk, it gave me more than I ever expected. I found a love for storytelling that pushed me to see Bryan-College Station with fresh eyes and meet people whose stories deserved to be told. Every article was a reminder that journalism is not just about reporting facts, but about connecting with people and giving their experiences a voice.

My only regret is that I didn’t join The Battalion sooner. But I’m grateful I found it when I did.

To Spencer O’Daniel — thank you for keeping me motivated and reminding me why the work matters.

To Fallon and Theresa — thank you for being such supportive editors. You gave me the confidence to trust my instincts and the encouragement to keep improving.

To my family and friends — thank you for being my biggest fans and always being the first to read my stories.

And to my cat Toulouse — thank you for sitting beside me through every late-night brainstorm and rough draft. You were always the first to read my work, even if you mostly just sat on it.

Now, I’m stepping into a new chapter as a technical writer. Writing will always be a part of who I am, thanks to The Battalion.