Swan Song: A new chapter, thanks to The Battalion

Life and arts writer Mollie Blake graduates from Texas A&M with a bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in communication on Thursday, May 8, 2025
Mollie Blake, Life & Arts Writer
May 9, 2025
When I transferred to Texas A&M from Corpus Christi, I felt lost. I was not sure where I fit or what path I was supposed to follow. It took time and a lot of trust, but eventually I found what I was missing: a community, a passion and a reason to believe I was right where I needed to be.

As a fourth-generation Aggie, I thought I knew what to expect from life at A&M. But it wasn’t until I started writing for The Battalion that I discovered a whole new side of this university and local community. 

Even though I only spent one semester on the Life & Arts desk, it gave me more than I ever expected. I found a love for storytelling that pushed me to see Bryan-College Station with fresh eyes and meet people whose stories deserved to be told. Every article was a reminder that journalism is not just about reporting facts, but about connecting with people and giving their experiences a voice.

My only regret is that I didn’t join The Battalion sooner. But I’m grateful I found it when I did.

To Spencer O’Daniel — thank you for keeping me motivated and reminding me why the work matters.

To Fallon and Theresa — thank you for being such supportive editors. You gave me the confidence to trust my instincts and the encouragement to keep improving. 

To my family and friends — thank you for being my biggest fans and always being the first to read my stories.

And to my cat Toulouse — thank you for sitting beside me through every late-night brainstorm and rough draft. You were always the first to read my work, even if you mostly just sat on it.

Now, I’m stepping into a new chapter as a technical writer. Writing will always be a part of who I am, thanks to The Battalion.

