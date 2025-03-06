Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

GALLERY: Protest for Immigrants

Hundreds of students gathered at Rudder Plaza to march in the “Contra La Jaula de Oro Protest for Immigrants” on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Attendees protested of the Trump administration’s recent immigration enforcement strategies for undocumented immigrants and called on university administration to take steps to ensure students are “protected from unjust enforcement actions,” according to Texas A&M Young Democratic Socialists of America’s Instagram.
Battalion Photo
March 6, 2025

  • An attendee waits with her sign for the “Protest for Immigrants” in front of Rudder Tower on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
    '

  • A protester holds a sign during the “Protest for Immigrants” at Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
    '

  • Attendees chat at the “Protest for Immigrants” in front of Rudder Tower on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
    '

  • Students at the “Protest for Immigrants” in Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Jessica Roppolo/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jessica Roppolo
    '

  • Students make signs at the “Protest for Immigrants” at Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Jessica Roppolo/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jessica Roppolo
    '

  • Attendees listen as they are being addressed at the “Protest for Immigrants” in front of Rudder Tower on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
    '

  • An attendee leads Yell against ICE at the “Protest for Immigrants” in front of Rudder Tower on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
    '

  • Protester hold a sign during the “Protest for Immigrants” at Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
    '

  • A protester addresses attendees at the “Protest for Immigrants” in front of Rudder Tower on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade
    '

  • Protester, Bec Vale chants during the “Protest for Immigrants” at Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
    '

  • An Ecuadorian protester speaks at the “Protest for immigrants” in front of Rudder Tower on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell
    '

  • A flag combining the “Red, White, and Blue” for the red portion of the Mexican flag during the “Protest for Immigrants” in Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.(Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
    '

  • Students hold signs at the “Protest for Immigrants” at Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Jessica Roppolo/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jessica Roppolo
    '

  • An officer rides on a bike behind the demonstrators as they walk by Evan Library during the “Protest for the Immigrants” on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Attendee holds a sign during the “Protest for Immigrants” at the Academic Building on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns
    '

  • Aggies march during the “Protest for Immigrants” at Rudder Center on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Protesters begin marching towards Academic Plaza during the “Protest for Immigrants” from Rudder Plaza on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
    '

  • Protester shouts into a megaphone during the “Protest for Immigrants” at the Academic Building on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns
    '

  • Demonstrators walk behind the Administration Building during the “Protest for the Immigrants” on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • A protester holds up a sign at the “Protest for immigrants” in front of Rudder Tower on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell
    '

  • A protester holds up a sign at the “Protest for immigrants” in front of Evans Library on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell
    '

  • Aggies march and carry an “immigration is beautiful” sign during the “Protest for Immigrants” at the Academic Building on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • An attendee holds a sign during the “Protest for Immigrants” at the Academic Building on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns
    '

  • An Aggie extends his arms holding the Mexican flag during the “Protest for Immigrants” at the Academic Building on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1745
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
20250305 baseball txsouthern harrison.jpg5
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas Southern
As3 5765
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Auburn
20250304 baseball utsa harrison10
GALLERY: Baseball vs. UTSA
20250228 Baseball Arizona Harrison18
GALLERY: 2025 Astros Foundation College Classic
Lgc 0773 2
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Arkansas
Batt Signal logo
The Batt Signal Episode 46: Welcome Back for Season 2 with Dafne Martinez and J.M. Wise
More in Photo Galleries
Adri0964
GALLERY: Softball vs. Texas State
Mbb Vandy Crop (15 Of 19)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Vanderbilt
2025025 Baseball Txstate Harrison15
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas State
Tennis Texas Fr (37 Of 40)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Texas
Bsbvscalpolygm1 Swannc 12
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Cal Poly
20250222 Mbasketball Tennessee Harrison6
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Tennessee
More in Uncategorized
Cwis9191 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
ICE ‘permitted’ on campus, A&M says
Mbbattexas Swannc 11
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Texas
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 6
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia
Texas A&amp;M guard Taliyah Parker (21) gets wrapped up between Tennessee forward Zee Spearman (11) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee
Texas A&amp;M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts after an Aggie goal during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Houston Christian at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. HCU
Donate to The Battalion
$1745
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal