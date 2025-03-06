GALLERY: Protest for Immigrants
Hundreds of students gathered at Rudder Plaza to march in the “Contra La Jaula de Oro Protest for Immigrants” on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Attendees protested of the Trump administration’s recent immigration enforcement strategies for undocumented immigrants and called on university administration to take steps to ensure students are “protected from unjust enforcement actions,” according to Texas A&M Young Democratic Socialists of America’s Instagram.
